Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the Rebecca Foundation Donation Drive
The New England Natural Parenting Sale & Baby Expo is Hosting a Donation Drive July 15th in Ipswich, Massachusetts at Appleton Farms
The drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will accept financial contributions through the www.clothforall.com website as well as cloth diapers in good, clean, "working" condition at the Registration Tent and at The Rebecca Foundation's Cloth Diaper Closet Tent at Appleton Farms, 219 County Road, Ipswich, Massachusetts. Families can donate their clean, preloved cloth diapers in lieu of payment at the door with preregistration for the event.
Katherine DeSilva, The Eastern Massachusetts Rebecca Foundation's Chapter Vice President is coordinating the drive. A wide range of items beyond just diapers will be accepted during the drive, including but not limited to: wet bags, baby wash cloths, unopened laundry detergent, receiving blankets and flour sack towels. The Rebecca Foundation's Cloth Diaper Closet (TRFCDC) is a 501(c)3 and donations are tax deductible. Donations will be given or loaned to local families in need. Families can apply online from home at www.clothforall.com/
"Families with children understand the financial burden that diapering places on a family," DeSilva said. "This is an opportunity to make a contribution to help families make sure they always have clean diapers." It is estimated that 1 in 3 families struggle with diaper need (WH.gov/DiaperGap)
"It is not uncommon for volunteers to receive messages like this one that I received recently, 'I wanted to let you know I received your package yesterday! Thank you so much, now I feel I am ready for my newborn! I am at peace! I was so worried. Thank you so much! You made my day!'" explained Allison Snoddy from the Indianapolis Chapter.
The Rebecca Foundation's Cloth Diaper Closet Co-Founder Amanda La Bell explained that $9 goes a long way in helping to support the foundation's mission to get cloth diapers into the hands of families that might otherwise not be able to afford them. "We do not ask families to cover the [shipping] cost, but if they are able they can make a donation, otherwise the yearlong loan is free."
Stephanie Fisher a volunteer for the Triangle, North Carolina Chapter for the organization explained, "The Rebecca Foundation has allowed me to continue to help families and be a positive impact within our community. It's a wonderful feeling to know that a family will no longer need to choose between food or diapers for their family."
The goal for the Eastern Massachusetts Chapter Donation Drive on Saturday, July 15, 2017 is to raise awareness of The Rebecca Foundation's Cloth Diaper Closet loan program. "I especially love hand-delivering loan packages. The families are often a little overwhelmed at learning about cloth diapering but also so excited and thankful to start and it's great to see that firsthand and be able to help guide them. I've met some wonderful moms and dads and grandmas and have even become good friends with some of them." reminisces Susan Byrnes, Board member at The Rebecca Foundation's Cloth Diaper Closet, about her time volunteering for the Long Beach Chapter.
The Eastern Massachusetts Chapter launched in May of 2017 explained DeSilva, "Although TRFCDC will ship loan packages all over the country to families in need, we want make sure that our community has a local chapter to support local loan families. We hope to bring the same success that TRFCDC has had in other areas to our community."
