Adventure Roll, First Person Tabletop RPG Platform
Kickstarter launch for a new tabletop RPG platform that supports VR
Adventure Roll aims to be a free to play platform available to everyone. A marketplace will allow content creators to sell their work to other users, whether it's custom characters, props or environmental assets. People who support the Kickstarter can gain a variety of benefits, including: early access, beta access, unlimited character slots and exclusive swag.
About Adventure Roll
Adventure Roll is a first person tabletop RPG platform for PC that immerses players in 3D worlds created by their GM. It's being built to work with any d20 game systems like Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder with plans to expand to other systems. The platform will include tools like a live level editor, character creator and prop editor which will allow players to unleash their imagination and creativity. With everything feeling to scale, players will know what it's like to tower over the battlefield as giants or sneak through while being as low to the ground as a halfling.
Please go to www.adventureroll.com
Additional Details
• GM: As a GM, you will be running the adventure. At your disposal are various tools to help you through it, such as: an overview which has the location of every npc and player in the current game, a turn tracker to keep initiative in order, a dice roller and the ability to place and control monsters.
• Player: Players have access to the character builder which will allow them to set up or import characters into various games.
• Content Creator: Creator's will be able create assets to be distributed through the community marketplace using a mix of tools provided in Adventure Roll and existing 3D software. These assets can range from full adventures for GM's to run to individual props to be placed within campaigns.
• VR: Adventure Roll includes optional VR support for both GMs and Players.
About Allied Games
Allied Games is a Toronto, Canada-based videogame design company that creates fun and competitive games for PC. The company was founded October 2012 in Mississauga, Ontario, by a small group excited about creating games and helping individuals break into the industry. Allied Games is actively seeking partnerships with companies and educational facilities to help smooth the transition of individuals into the industry. For more information about Allied Games, please visit www.alliedgames.co
Allied Games Inc.
***@alliedgames.co
