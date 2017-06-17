Country(s)
Industry News
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia to Receive Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award at Tribute to Mayors
WASHINGTON - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Latino Leaders Network (LLN), a philanthropy that honors individuals who make a positive impact for Latinos in the U.S., will convene mayors from across the country to honor Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia with the Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award at the Tribute to Mayors reception hosted on Sunday, June 25th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Eden Roc (4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL).
The Tribute to Mayors is a private reception held during the United State Conference of Mayors summer meeting. Attendees will include mayors from across the country, local elected officials, policy-makers, corporate executives, community leaders, industry experts, and political insiders. The Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award is presented to a mayor from a city with a significant Latino population who has exhibited an outstanding commitment to bringing diverse communities together.
Dr. Robert Garcia is a university educator and the 28th Mayor of Long Beach. Mayor Garcia has taken a leadership role on local issues impacting Latinos, such as economic development, sustainability, and technology. Recognizing that Latinos are often disproportionately impacted by climate change and serving one of the country's largest Latino populations, Mayor Garcia has worked with Southern California officials to establish programs that aim to dramatically reduce air pollution and improve environmental sustainability.
At age 5, Garcia immigrated to the United States from Lima, Peru and was raised in Southern California. He currently serves as a Board Member on the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) representing much of the South East County of Los Angeles. Mayor Garcia holds an M.A. from the University of Southern California and an Ed.D. in Higher Education from Cal State Long Beach, where he also earned his B.A. in Communication.
"The Latino Leaders Network is proud to honor Mayor Garcia with this award for his outstanding commitment to improving the quality of life for the Latino community," said Mickey Ibarra, Founder and Chairman of the Latino Leaders Network. "It is important to recognize leaders in our community who are bringing people together to address common concerns."
Confirmed speakers also include former mayors Manny Diaz of Miami and Antonio Villaraigosa of Los Angeles. Sponsors include Bank of America, Walmart, Waste Management and Southwest Airlines.
Past honorees attending include Manny Diaz, Mayor Michael Hancock, Mayor Ken Miyagishima, Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Wellington Webb, Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, and Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.
Chairman Mickey Ibarra will distribute his new book "Latino Leaders Speak: Personal Stories of Struggle and Triumph," featuring keynote addresses delivered at the Latino Leaders Luncheon Series by successful Latinos involved in a variety of occupations, from politics and sports to education and activism.
# # #
The Latino Leaders Network (LLN)
The Latino Leaders Network is dedicated to "Bringing Leaders Together" to establish relationships, build unity, and share our personal stories. Mickey Ibarra, Founder and Chairman, served as Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House for President Clinton.
Contact
Latino Leaders Network
maritza@thetwinspr.com
***@thetwinspr.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse