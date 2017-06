JBdaPilot announces his new single "These Days"

Virginia rap artist teams with BJ The Chicago Kid for new song

JBdaPilot - "These Days"

Contact

AMW Group

***@amworldgroup.com AMW Group

End

-- Rapper/songwriter JBdaPilot considers himself a reflection of his native Virginia Beach, and with his new single "These Days" he's painting the city in a favorable light.Not constrained by any of the common rap sub-genres like Backpack, Conscious or Gangster, JBdaPilot has created his own style. Blended together from his personality, the highs and lows of his life in Virginia Beach, and tales from his days in corporate America, JBdaPilot's style is distinct and easy to connect with."These Days", produced by Bub Ruth, is a first hand account of JB's newly acquired lifestyle.— JBdaPilotThe song comes together as a smooth, engaging ride that keeps you hooked until the last beat. BJ The Chicago kid adds the finishing touches that will make listeners return time and time again. "These Days" will be available on Soundcloud, iTunes, Spotify and Tidal.As a stepping stone on the path to the top JBdaPilot has collaborated with leading producers and artists such as Kinobeats, B!nk, BJ The Chicago Kid and Young Money Yawn, just to name a few. JBdaPilot's past hit singles include "Jerry Maguire" featuring Phil Adé, and his solo effort "Don't Worry".2017 is a big year for JBdaPilot. After "These Days", he has a mixtape slated for release. "These Are Dark Times" is expected later this year. To listen to JBdaPilot's music, or for updates on "These Are Dark Times" and future releases, go to www.jbdapilot.com , or follow him on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ JBdaPilot ), Twitter (@JBdaPilot)(https://twitter.com/jbdapilot), Instagram (@JBdaPilot)(https://www.instagram.com/jbdapilot/) and Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/jbdapilot).Virginia Beach native, JBdaPilot, climbed the ranks as an emerging rap artist and songwriter who found his musical calling as a college student on the campus of the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg. Driven by his love for hip-hop, the aspiring artist began experimenting with different musical sounds, taking a keen interest in instrumentation in which he learned how to play keyboard, drums, saxophone, and trumpet. Now, as he delivers an arsenal of hits, the talented artist is bound for hip-hop greatness as his career continues to unfold one lyrical bar at a time.