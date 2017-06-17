Iankovskyi Foundation Awarded The Finalist Of The Global Children's Drawing Contest

At June 2017 in the Ukrainian House on Khreschatyk was awarding ceremony for the participants and winners of the anniversary Vth All-Ukrainian children drawing competition "UKRAINE – THE LAND OF TALENTS".

Children drawing contest winners

The biggest Ukrainian children's creative competition for the fifth consecutive year, held at the initiative and financial support of the Igor Iankovskyi Foundation "Initiative for the Future", each involving the creative process hundreds of the talented children from all over Ukraine.During the competition, the jury sent 605 works of the young artists aged 5 to 17 years from 22 regions of Ukraine: Volyn'skyi, Donetskiy, Zhytomyrskyi, Transcarpathian, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kirovohradskyi, Luhanskiy, Lvivskyi, Mykolayivskyi, Odesskyi, Poltavskyi, Rivnenskyi, Sumskyi, Ternopilskyi,, Kharkivskyi, Khersonskyi, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasskyi, Chernivetskyi, Chernihivskyi.The number of pictures sent to the contest was the second leader of the age group (9-13 years), which sent 304 children art paintings. The most active by young artists creative works from Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Transcarpathian, Donetsk and Mykolaiv regions.In general, the creative call of the Iankovskyi Foundation by supported 94 schools, including first and second place was taken Dnipropetrovskiy region (Nikopol City Art School №1, who sent 40 works) and Kyiv (The Center of the non-school education of the Sviatoshynskyi district, which sent 44 of its students); Mykolaiv took the third children's art school 31 artwork."I congratulate the fifth anniversary of the All-Ukrainian children's drawing contest! For five years organized many exhibitions of the winners and finalists, both in Ukraine and abroad, particularly in the building of the UN General Assembly in New York City. So everybody could see our country through the eyes of the children.Our world is changing, and now all engaged in digital technology, IT. But I think the future is for creative people. Programs are taught themselves to write, collect machine work. And only in the works of man there is no substitute. I think that in 10-15 years these children, who are creating now such wonderful pictures, will be in demand in the business and creative profession it will move our future. A Foundation "Initiative for the Future" has always supported creative and talented young people in various fields: culture, science and innovation.We will continue to continue our charitable work", - said Igor Iankovskyi, the founder of the Foundation" Initiative for the Future", while welcoming participants and guests in the hall.The composition of the expert jury this year included: Natalia Poltavets known Kyiv artist, member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine, Honored Artist of Ukraine pop art; Zvolynska Mary, the young winner of the Third All-Ukrainian competition for children "FAITH.HOPE.LOVE."And jury member of many art competitions, including the Kyiv Children's Academy of Arts; Vasil and Ivan Kostenko, the creative duo of extremely talented young graphic artists with special creative attitude, founders of "Brothers"; known Lviv artist Oleh Kolotay that currently resides in Rome (Italy), an active participant in many international art exhibitions, whose works are in private collections in Ukraine, Poland, Canada and Italy.The outcome of the professional jury selected 30 finalists among which defined the main prize 9 and 21 nomination shortlisted. In the age group of 5 to 8 years finalists are: Anastasia Starovoit (Kyiv City), Valeriya Hitryh (Bucha City, Kyivskyi region.) And top ranked Anastasia Taratina (c. Zhitomir) with the work "KOROLEV' ERA CONTINUES: WE OPENS THE NEW PLANET".In the age group of 9 to 13 years finalists were Mariya Karpenko (Mykolaiv City) and Amina Dovhiy (Monastyrets City, Transcarpathian region.) And the first place took Ameli Ichenska (Kyiv City) with the art-work named "COUNTRY OF THE INSPIRATION". The leaders in the oldest age category contest for the age group 14 to 17 years were Kseniya Poustovit (Mykolaiv City), Margarita Hrihorchuk (Chernivtsy City), and the grand prize and first place won Victoriya Komarnytska (Kolomyia City, Ivano-Frankivskiy region) for artistic work " CREATIVE WORLD OF THE MARIA PRYIMACHENKO"Traditionally, all the young participants received honorary diplomas from the organizers of the contest and the finalists were awarded the beautiful art sets. The winners of the V-th All-Ukrainian competition for children "UKRAINE – THE LAND OF TALENTS" received the travel vouchers to the children's camp "Artek-Bukovel"for creative and recreational vacation. It is noteworthy that June 17-29, 2017 in the Ukrainian House opened hundreds of unique art exhibition of the finalists and winners works.At the end of the event Igor Iankovskyi Foundation organized various creative workshops, there are: manufacturing toys by the wet felting technique; volume manufacturing techniques by paperplastic compositions;the manufacture of toys from clay; manufacturing technology of the cards scrapbooking;with artistic of the painting bags; manufacturing the dolls. Children and their parents surrounded of the masters and within minutes were involved in the process of creating things with my hands.Over the years, the Igor Iankovskyi Foundation "Initiative for the Future" takes care of the creative generation of talented young Ukrainian. Thanks to his support, children reveal their creativity, spirituality and echo the creative generation of Ukrainian artists. Works of the finalists and winners were presented not only in Ukraine but also abroad. In particular, the participants of the III All-Ukrainian children drawing competition "FAITH.HOPE.LOVE."presented in the building of the UN General Assembly in New York City. Also, the exhibition of the children's paintings included in the final contest of the drawings exhibited in Belgium, France and Poland.