Igor Iankovskyi Fund provides recreational trips for children from families of IDPs for the 2nd ye

For the second year in a row, Igor Iankovskyi National Charity Fund in cooperation with NGO National organization for IDPs provides recreational vacations for young citizens of Ukraine who found themselves in the conflict zone of Eastern Ukraine

Igor Iankovskyi Fund provides recreational trips for children

Media Contact

Igor Iankovskyi Foundation

+380444590304

***@iff-charity.org Igor Iankovskyi Foundation+380444590304

End

-- For the second year in a row, Igor Iankovskyi National Charity Foundation in cooperation with NGO "National organization for IDPs" provides recreational vacations for young citizens of Ukraine, who found themselves in the conflict zone of Eastern Ukraine and the Crimea and have the status of the Internally Displaced Persons. Due to the financial support of Igor Iankovskyi Charity Foundation "Initiative for the Future", on the 14of July 2017 the first group of 45 children aged from 7 to 15 years kick-started their journey to children's camp "ZMINA", situated in Borodianskyi district of Kyiv region. The next turn starting from the 10of August will accommodate one more group of 45 children.This year in July and August Iankovskyi Foundation is planning to provide recreational vacations for 90 children from Ukrainian cities of military conflict zone - Luhansk, Donetsk, Antratsyt, Gorlivka, Mariupol and Simferopol. Pupils of different age along with their supervisors and in company of the Director of the camp will enjoy their vacation in specialized children's facility in order to gain stamina, inspiration and energy. The organizing committee of this charitable project, it is crucial for children to receive quality sanative recreation, which will give them the needed inspiration for the school year ahead, fading away the shadow of war.In the opinion of the patron of the Charity Foundation, Igor Iankovskyi: "My Foundation that is working in Ukraine for five years supporting young talents and initiatives of the youth is also carrying for children among the IDPs. We cannot stand apart, as this is our common pain and common responsibility. For the second year in a row we provide full-fledged vacations in the open air, in nature, at excellent children's camp that I've visited and checked myself, seizing the opportunity to talk to the children. I was truly impressed by how they liked it, their happiness, light-heartedness, full of dreams and aspirations for peaceful life!"Psychological renewal for the children who have uneasy first-hand experience of war and were forced to leave their houses – is not a quick process. However, the organizing committee, Igor Iankovskyi Foundation and the NGO "National organization for IDPs" are sure that this camping event in Kyiv region will facilitate the returning of peaceful state of mind to the children. The camp itself is situated on 16 hectares in the pine forest that presents a perfect setting for the recreation and sanative activities. The camp comprises 6 two-store buildings, the rooms for 4-5 children are comfortably furnished accordingly to children's needs, the camp disposes a medical stuff and a separate medical facility. Comfortable rooms are provided with hot water 24/7, washing rooms and other utilities. Furthermore, the children are provided with balanced, specially designed meals five times a day. The health of every child will be carefully monitored by the experienced medical crew.The organizing committee has also thought about the informative and creative content of the journey for the children from Donbass. Both young and adolescent pupils will be guided by talented and creative teachers, who will provide various creative activities for them every day: contests, pop-quizzes, concerts, shows and thematically-colored festivities like "The Happy Fair", "The Treasure Island", "Guiness Show", "The Club for Fun&Smart". In order to maintain and develop a good physical performance, there would be the morning gymnastics, contemporary fitness, contests in soccer, basketball, tennis, swimming and athletics. And it is without a doubt that the young creative force will fully grasp the musical and cinema arts, as far as the camp "ZMINA" in equipped with the concert hall, karaoke and movie projector. Every session in the camp is dedicated to a chosen theme, giving the kids the opportunity to learn something new and useful every day: Ukrainian traditions, cooking, history, tourism and geography. The kids will even learn to shoot movies.By the end of the last-year's event, Igor Iankovskyi, the patron of the Foundation, received a brief but speaking letter that touched the hearts of the organizing committee: "Due to your support, those kids whose childhood has been affected by the war, could rest free of charge and receive happy memories that will last for a long time. Your kindness, care and patronship gave to the children and their parents from Eastern Ukraine magnificent emotions and happy feelings that will warm their hearts. Because in such hard times for our country, only humanism and support can make happy those kids, who found themselves in difficult life situation not from the own will".