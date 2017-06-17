News By Tag
REVE Antivirus Mobile Security App Now with Exciting Add-ons
REVE Antivirus mobile security app for Android is now out with a new look and feel.
Users can now choose to take a free trial of 30 days and understand the functionalities of the app. Satisfied users can purchase a 365 days license straight from the app. Users who have already a valid PC license can link the mobile app with their PC and enjoy features like Live Notification, Easy Parental Control Management and PC Report access.
Launching the new version, REVE Antivirus CEO, Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee said, "REVE Mobile Security is now available with an exciting new UI, which will help users in accessing its features in a convenient way.
REVE Mobile Security is a complete security guard for mobile users to protect their Android devices from malware and other cyber threats. Some prominent features of the mobile security includes-Advanced Scanning, Privacy Advisor, Anti-Theft, Parental Control Management and App Lock.
For instant user assistance, in app support chat is available, which facilitates any user to reach the technical team straight from the app.
About REVE Antivirus:
REVE Antivirus is a vertical of REVE Group with its headquarters in Singapore & Software Development Centres in India & Bangladesh. With its presence across 10 countries, REVE Group currently services customers in more than 80 nations.
For more information & media queries, please email at media@reveantivirus.com
