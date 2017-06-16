News By Tag
Anal Bleaching In Las Vegas Is Available
Wax Hair Removal Bar is a Las Vegas waxing salon that provides anal bleaching services. Their goal is to educate the public as to the procedure itself, as well as to de-stigmatize it.
Anal bleaching is the process of lightening the skin around your anus. This skin darkens over time due to age, heat and friction. Many who look into the anal bleaching process are attempting to gain the appearance they had when they were younger, as they realize that their anus does not look the way younger people's look. The process of bleaching the skin around the anus to a lighter shade is simple and painless. A "waxpert" in the salon cleans the area to be lightened and then applies a special lightening bleach to the skin. This bleach remains on the skin for less than one minute, before being removed and the area is cleaned again to assure that all bleaching agents are no longer in contact. A cooling gel is applied in order to assure that there is no irritation, and the procedure is over in only a few minutes. Most clients report feeling absolutely no irritation at all, during the procedure or after.
Wax Hair Removal Bar believes that discussing the procedure openly and without any stigma is the way to educate people as to the process as well as the reasoning that customers choose to do it. They have a series of videos that explain the process and show it as it is performed that are available on the website http://www.waxhairremovalbar.com as well as on social media and Youtube. The goal of Wax Hair Removal Bar is to take the embarrassment away from the process by discussing that it is a personal choice and does not involve pain of any kind. They believe that by de-stigmatizing the anal bleaching process itself, it will allow more people interested in the process to gain information as to how and where they can get it done. Wax Hair Removal Bar provides anal bleaching services to both male and female customers.
