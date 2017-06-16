 
3D Printing for Healthcare Market is Worth $1.5 Billion in 2017

 
 
LONDON - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new report the 3D Printing for Healthcare World Market 2017-2027: Forecasts By Products (Dental Products, Medical Implants, Bio-Printing, Others) By Technology (Hardware, Software, Services) & Analysis of Opportunities in Personalised Medicine, Medical Devices, Tailor Made Prosthetics, Orthopaedic Implants & Drugs indicates that the global 3D Printing for Healthcare market will see $1.5bn in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said:3D printing healthcare has potential health benefits such as the ability to produce personalized medical solutions, and treatment of diseases like cardiovascular disorders. In addition 3D printing is being used to provide prosthetics at a much lower cost than previously possible. These factors are expected to drive the market of 3D printing for healthcare during the analysis period.

The 181 page report contains 170 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the 3D printing for healthcare market. Visiongain provides 3D printing for healthcare market forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading 3D printing for healthcare submarkets, namely technology, product, and geography. The report also includes forecasts for the Hardware, Software and services market and performance assessments for 4 emerging and next-generation products Dental Products , Medical Implants, Bioprinting and other products.

The 3D Printing for Healthcare World Market 2017-2027report offers market forecasts and analysis for 5 regions and 17 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in 3D printing for healthcare.

The 3D Printing for Healthcare World Market 2017-2027report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the 3D printing for healthcare market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the 3D printing for healthcare industry.

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
