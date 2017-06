TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The Federal Rule of Evidence (FRE) 502

End

-- TKG /The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:This event is scheduled onProtecting the attorney-client privilege is critical for effective representation. With the prevalence of electronic communication comes an increased risk of accidentally producing privileged information. Fortunately, there are solutions to these kinds of nightmare. The Federal Rule of Evidence (FRE) 502 can help attorneys ensure that privilege is protected against and limit the impact of inadvertent disclosure of privileged materials. However, FRE 502 is often underutilized and not well understood.In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the fundamental aspects of FRE 502. The speakers will help counsel leverage the opportunities offered by FRE 502 to preserve the privilege and confidentiality of work product.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:• An Overview of FRE 502• FRE 502 and Inadvertent Disclosures• FRE 502(e) Clawback Agreements• Important Case Law Regarding FRE 502 and Clawback Agreements• Best PracticesFor an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.