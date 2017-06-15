News By Tag
"The Snack Machine" - Spooktacular Halloween Story Poses Questions for Young Readers
Jilly is a little girl who loves Halloween because of all the candy she gets to eat. She can't wait to go trick-or-treating and attend her Halloween party at school. But Jilly notices that her teacher, Mr. Spack, is acting weird. He gets so excited by candy that she thinks his eyes are beginning to glow green.
Then her teacher begins eating all the kids' snacks. His voice turns robotic and his eyes are now definitely glowing green when he eats snacks. Jilly thinks he's not really her teacher anymore, but is an alien from a treat-deprived planet. Is Jilly right or has she been dreaming? And what will happen when Halloween comes?
About the Author: Gary J. Spack is a third-grade public school teacher in Churchville, Pennsylvania. He has been teaching for 11 years. Prior to that, he spent 20 years as a marketing researcher. The author is married to Michele, the director of elementary education for a neighboring school district. They live in Newtown, Pennsylvania, with their two cats, Pebbles and Bam Bam.
"We are proud to be the publisher of this unusual children's book that takes some surprising turns," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
