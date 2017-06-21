ChiroTouch Releases CTProPay to Help Chiropractors Get Paid Faster

Contact

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch Releases CTProPay to Help Chiropractors Get Paid FasterSan Diego, CA—June 21, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic EHR software, announces the release of CTProPay, a convenient patient payment solution that frees up time and costs by streamlining the collection process.CTProPay was designed to help chiropractors get paid faster by making patient payments convenient and easy to manage, and allow for automatic posting to the chiropractor's ledger. CTProPay offers patients convenience and choice of how they pay their bill. CTProPay also integrates directly into the ChiroTouch software and reduces the number of collection calls and paper statements being sent out. These increased efficiencies free up time and resources chiropractors can devote to patient care."In the changing landscape of healthcare, trends are tipping upwards when it comes to patient responsibility,"said Michiko Azuma, Director of Revenue Cycle Management. "This makes it even more important to stay on top of patient receivables and provide patients with a more convenient and effective means by which to pay their bills.""The patients in your office expect a stellar experience from start to finish," added Ms. Azuma. "Don't let outstanding balances and patient collections overshadow the lasting benefits of your chiropractic services. CTProPay puts you ahead of the curve and allows you to manage receivables effortlessly, focusing instead on providing patients with better, more convenient payment options and automated reminders for a truly seamless experience."CTProPay's features include:* One-Click Payments Via SMS or Email: A chiropractor can send a patient their statement through a text message or an email, and the patient can click on their unique link to pay their bill, all within a matter of minutes.* Integration with ChiroTouch Software: When a patient makes a payment with their phone or through an email, it will automatically post into the chiropractor's ledger, making billing and collections easier to manage.* Automatic Reminders: For those patients who have a difficult time remembering to pay their bill or are more difficult to collect from, CTProPay will send payment reminders every two weeks. Messages will also change in tone based on how long the patient's bill is past due."The goal of CTProPay is to modernize the business aspect of chiropractic by giving patients the convenience of securely accessing their statements and making payments from their smart devices," added Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "CTProPay makes billing and payment collection much more efficient, freeing up time so chiropractors have more time to do what drives their passion: improving the health and wellness of their patients."For more information on CTProPay, please call (800) 852-1771 to speak with a ChiroTouch representative.ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.