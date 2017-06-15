News By Tag
Psyborg Extreme Professional Workstation From Psychsoftpc Now with Intel Core X-Series Processors
Psychsoftpc announces that their entire line of Professional Workstations have been upgraded to the new Intel X Series Processors to give customers an authentic Professional Virtual Reality Ready Workstation fast enough & tough enough to handle all
When all that performance is combined in a Psychsoftpc Professional Virtual Reality Ready Workstation with an official NVidia Quadro Pro Workstation Graphics Card from PNY, the result is a superb workhorse of a machine capable of tackling even the most demanding of tasks. Render that scene in 3D VR? No problem! Real time Virtual Reality? No problem! Large graphics files? No problem! Complex CAD drawings? No problem! Chemical modeling? No problem! Real time GIS mapping? No problem! Architectural design and 3D modeling? No problem. Complex real time medical imaging? No problem! Any task that requires a professional workstation can be tackled with ease by one of these high performance computers from Psychsoftpc. A true professional workstation, the Psyborg Extreme Workstation is ideal for game developers looking to enter the Virtual Reality Gaming space. With the high performance X Series CPU and the VR Ready Quadro Workstation GPU it is a fully capable beast of a machine that will let game designers spend time creating rather than sitting around waiting for their machine to catch up.
Creativity is limitless, and once folks are in the flow of ideas, they need a system that will keep up. Enter the uncompromising performance of a Psychsoftpc Psyborg Professional Workstation powered by the Intel Core X-series processor and NVidia Quadro Workstation Graphics Card. The Intel Core X-series processor delivers amazing performance when multiple real-time workloads are stacked. More time can be spent creating while the Intel Core X-series CPU powered Psychsoftpc system simultaneously handles uploading massive 4K files, rendering effects and other compute intensive workloads in the background. And with the updated Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, it's possible to give priority to the apps that need the power of the two best performing cores. Quad channel memory also delivers improved responsiveness and decreases start up time when working with large files and content creation applications. With a Psychsoftpc Professional Workstation with an Intel Core X-series CPU and a rendering boost from an NVidia Quadro GPU with massive CUDA cores the focus can be on creating with confidence that results will be as remarkable as imagined.
The Intel X299 chipset paired with the Intel Core X-series CPU in the Psyborg Extreme Professional Workstation provides a world class platform for virtual reality, content creation and over-clocking. Whether it is responsiveness, expandability or performance, this platform has the bases covered. Integrated USB 3.0 makes moving files to a tablet and smartphone blazing fast. The platform also provides RAID support on PCI Express and Serial ATA storage devices, fast data transfers with support for PCIe 3.0 storage devices and finally, Intel Optane memory support. Want to push the envelope with overclocking?
So if folks have been thinking about getting a new Professional Workstation but waiting for the right moment, the wait is over. There is no better time than now to make that move and give an individual or company a competitive advantage. With Professional Workstations faster is better and these are extremely fast.
