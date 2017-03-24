News By Tag
Virtual Reality Comes to Psychsoftpc Professional Workstations for In VR Game Development
NVidia Quadro P5000 Official Professional Workstation Graphics Card available now in authentic Psychsoftpc Professional Workstations allow In VR Game development with software like Unreal Engine on authentic workstation graphics cards
The new Quadro P5000 in the Psychsoftpc Master Professional Workstation delivers an astounding 8.9 Tflops of processing power. The previous model M5000 delivered 4.3 Tflops. This is more than double the processing power of the king of the hill M5000 from just one year ago. And with 2560 cuda cores the P5000 gives a performance boost of 2.6x over last year's M5000, while throughput has increased 65%. The P5000 comes with 16 GB of GDDR5X memory twice that of the M5000 with a 36% increase in bandwidth. That's more than enough to keep up with the most demanding game development tasks and real time 3D rendering.
But the big news is that Virtual Reality finally comes to the Workstation Graphics and Professional Workstation markets. Pros can now create VR content and experience Virtual Reality without having to settle for a Gaming VR Ready Graphics card. Which means they can now take advantage of all the built in features of AutoCad, Maya, Blender, Mudbox, Unreal Engine and other professional programs in their VR content and game creation. And with In VR modeling now available in Unreal Engine, Game Developers can now create Virtual Reality Games right in VR.
With VR gaming gaining traction and recognition and the continued refinement of VR Game Development tools, the release of Psychsoftpc VR Ready Professional Workstations with the Quadro P5000 GPUs is a perfect storm.
