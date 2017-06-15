News By Tag
S.W.A.T.™ Module Upgrade Provides Added Protection for Loading Dock Personnel
Visually Alerts Workers When Vehicle Restraint Enters Alarm State
The S.W.A.T. module is now compatible with the majority of vehicle restraints in the field, including many competitive restraints. APS Resource has also increased the product's flash rate to 60 flashes per minute (FPM). With this increase in FPM, forklift drivers have a heightened awareness of their surroundings which provides a safer work environment. Lastly, the S.W.A.T. module will work with most incandescent, halogen and LED dock lights.
"The S.W.A.T. module provides an added layer of safety for loading dock personnel working in trailers," says Mark Smith, APS Resource Sales Manager. "S.W.A.T. is the only product in the industry specifically addressing safety for workers inside the trailer."
Compact in design to minimize risk of damage, along with a polymer housing that resists corrosion, the S.W.A.T. module easily mounts on a loading dock wall next to the vehicle restraint control panel. Featuring its own LED status light to indicate receptacle output status, the S.W.A.T. module is ETL listed and compatible with most dock lights (consult owner manual).
About APS Resource
APS Resource was founded to support the material handling distribution network's efforts in providing quality maintenance and repair service to its customers. Since then, we have added our own line of products to upgrade your existing equipment and to enhance the safety and energy efficiency of your loading dock and warehouse. Our service levels, timeliness of shipments, order fill rates and shipping accuracy are the highest in the industry. Whatever your warehouse or loading dock needs, APS Resource has the product and service solutions to fill the order.
Contact
Mark Smith
***@entrematic.com
