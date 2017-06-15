 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

S.W.A.T.™ Module Upgrade Provides Added Protection for Loading Dock Personnel

Visually Alerts Workers When Vehicle Restraint Enters Alarm State
 
 
MEQUON, Wis. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- APS Resource recently released an upgraded version of its S.W.A.T.™ (Secondary Warning Alert Technology) module. The latest upgrade includes an additional layer of protection for dock operations that visually alerts workers to use caution anytime a restraint enters an alarm or warning state.

The S.W.A.T. module is now compatible with the majority of vehicle restraints in the field, including many competitive restraints. APS Resource has also increased the product's flash rate to 60 flashes per minute (FPM). With this increase in FPM, forklift drivers have a heightened awareness of their surroundings which provides a safer work environment. Lastly, the S.W.A.T. module will work with most incandescent, halogen and LED dock lights.

"The S.W.A.T. module provides an added layer of safety for loading dock personnel working in trailers," says Mark Smith, APS Resource Sales Manager. "S.W.A.T. is the only product in the industry specifically addressing safety for workers inside the trailer."

Compact in design to minimize risk of damage, along with a polymer housing that resists corrosion, the S.W.A.T. module easily mounts on a loading dock wall next to the vehicle restraint control panel. Featuring its own LED status light to indicate receptacle output status, the S.W.A.T. module is ETL listed and compatible with most dock lights (consult owner manual).

For more information about APS Resource and to view the S.W.A.T. module in action, click on the following link: APS Resource S.W.A.T. module video (http://apsresource.com/assets/S.W.A.T.-Sales-Video.mp4), or go to apsresource.com/news-resources and click on "Videos".

About APS Resource

APS Resource was founded to support the material handling distribution network's efforts in providing quality maintenance and repair service to its customers. Since then, we have added our own line of products to upgrade your existing equipment and to enhance the safety and energy efficiency of your loading dock and warehouse. Our service levels, timeliness of shipments, order fill rates and shipping accuracy are the highest in the industry. Whatever your warehouse or loading dock needs, APS Resource has the product and service solutions to fill the order.

APS Resource/Entrematic
