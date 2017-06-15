Breakout team-up of Gerald Anderson&Arci Munoz reunite on the big screen via Can We Still Be Friends

The stars known as Team Lablab collaborate this time as Digs and Sam who pose the question in the rom-com, screening in key countries worldwide via TFC@theMovies starting June 23

-- In this day and age when traditions are challenged and new norms arise, it comes as no surprise that the on-screen, unconventional team-up ofstarsandhit it off at first collaboration via ""."Since their first on-screen performance which is both a blockbuster and social media sensation, the team-up has been called "" and is now back in the mid-year offering of Star Cinema, "," screening outside the Philippines via TFC@theMovies in the U.S. and Canada starting June 23 and in Papua New Guinea starting June 29.For their reunion movie, they will give life to the characters of(Anderson) and(Muñoz).andare a couple happy with their relationship which has lasted for eight years, that is until they decide to amicably end their relationship.Anderson and Muñoz provide a peek into their characters' side of the story.For her part, singer-actress Muñoz said that her characterwas looking for something in their relationship, which she did not find with. "Siyempre ang mga babae may mga pangangailangan. Gusto ko naman once in a while we go out para lang ma-ignite 'yong spark. Hindi niya nakita 'yon kay-- sobrang magkaiba sila. (Women have needs. They want to go out with their partner once in a while to ignite the spark. She did not see that with–-- they are total opposites)".ForAnderson, his characterhas been head-over-heels withto the point where he got too comfortable. "May times na nararamdaman ninais taking her for granted. Para kaynaman, mahal na mahal niya sibut sobrang komportable na siya. (There are times thatfeltis taking her for granted. But forhe only lovedso much that he got too comfortable in the relationship)"The screenwriter of the film,, was inspired to write the story of the film because of the real-life experience of a person she once met. "Parang kinuwento niya how nag-break na sila ng boyfriend niya pero friendly pa rin sila," she recalls. "We found that interesting. Kamusta naman 'yon? Paano iyong relationship na 'yon? So doon nanggaling ang concept. (She narrated how she and her boyfriend broke up but remained friends. We found that interesting. How is that? How are their relationship?That is where we got the concept)".Inand's story, after they end their 8-year relationship, they decide to remain 'friends'. It turns out, this friendship becomes an excuse for them to constantly check on each other as they individually take on the dating game again.Unlike the other break-up films, this Star Cinema directorial debut ofwants to approach the story in a different manner. "Usually kapag breakup stories heavy, drama, iyakan. So inisip namin, paano kung may story na dini-deal ang breakup pero mas light ang approach –- ganoon iyong film na ito, (Usually breakup stories are heavy with emotions, dramatic, and are filled with crying scenes. We were thinking of how to tell a breakup story but with a light approach -– that is the treatment for this film)" he says.The film also looks into the crucial role of social dating apps in relationships these days.Also part of the film are young stars, andWilland, really just remain friends after their breakup? Or is it possible for exes to be a couple again? Find out in the film "," which will screen outside the Philippines via TFC@theMovies in key countries worldwide on the following countries and dates: US and Canada on June 23; Papua New Guinea on June 29; and coming soon in Brunei.For more updates about the film, visit emea.kapamilya.com, tfc-usa/CWSBF, tfc-ca/CWSBF, or TFC's Facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow globalandfollow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.