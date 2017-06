Second Edition of Epic Fantasy Released

New format and Enhanced versions of The Year of the Red Door

Earlier this month, the Second Edition of the epic fantasy, The Year of the Red Door, was released by publisher Penflight Books. According to a publisher spokesperson, all five volumes have been revised and reformatted to be "bookstore-friendly." Although the bound format is smaller, the interior print size is slightly larger, and each volume now contains more pages than the previous edition. New cover artwork also enhances the Second Editions. In addition, each new electronic version (Epub, Kindle) is further enhanced with revised maps and a "Reader's Reference Glossary" containing over 500 entries, many with links to the maps. "A glossary is something that readers have asked for," says author William Timothy Murray. "Although it was not feasible to include the glossary within the print editions, all of the new electronic editions have it. It covers over 500 places, people, and things that appear within. These are short, concise definitions, many abridged from those to be found within the forthcoming Reader's Companion." The Reader's Reference glossary and the maps are freely available online. In addition, subscribers to the newsletter have access to free electronic versions that they can download to their portable reading devices (Kindle, Kobo, Nook, et cetera). The rationale behind the Second Editions is simply to produce books that will be profitable to booksellers while at the same time delivering value to readers. "Retail pricing has also changed for the better," says Penflight Books. "The print editions are now available to booksellers at the full industry discount. Although much longer than the previous ebooks (since they include the glossary), the new electronic versions will remain far less expensive than other comparable ebooks."