Second Edition of Epic Fantasy Released
New format and Enhanced versions of The Year of the Red Door
In addition, each new electronic version (Epub, Kindle) is further enhanced with revised maps and a "Reader's Reference Glossary" containing over 500 entries, many with links to the maps.
"A glossary is something that readers have asked for," says author William Timothy Murray. "Although it was not feasible to include the glossary within the print editions, all of the new electronic editions have it. It covers over 500 places, people, and things that appear within The Year of the Red Door. These are short, concise definitions, many abridged from those to be found within the forthcoming Reader's Companion."
The Reader's Reference glossary and the maps are freely available online. In addition, subscribers to the News & Updates newsletter have access to free electronic versions that they can download to their portable reading devices (Kindle, Kobo, Nook, et cetera).
The rationale behind the Second Editions is simply to produce books that will be profitable to booksellers while at the same time delivering value to readers.
"Retail pricing has also changed for the better," says Penflight Books. "The print editions are now available to booksellers at the full industry discount. Although much longer than the previous ebooks (since they include the glossary), the new electronic versions will remain far less expensive than other comparable ebooks."
The Year of the Red Door is told in five full-length volumes:
The Bellringer
The Nature of a Curse
A Distant Light
The Dreamwalker
and
To Touch a Dream
About The Year of the Red Door
The Year of the Red Door has come.
This is the story of the final 244 days.
In the spirit of J.R.R. Tolkien and Charles Dickens comes a new heroic tale, a story of ageless love and brave determination, of tragic loss and the hope of redemption. During this quest, mythic powers arise from the ancient past, fate collides with destiny, and the world edges swiftly to its final destruction or to its ultimate fulfillment. Only the Bellringer can tip the balance of fate, but the world is almost out of time...
For information, book trailers, and more, visit The Year of the Red Door.
