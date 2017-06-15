 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Second Edition of Epic Fantasy Released

New format and Enhanced versions of The Year of the Red Door
 
The Year of the Red Door
The Year of the Red Door
ATHENS, Ga. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Earlier this month, the Second Edition of the epic fantasy, The Year of the Red Door, was released by publisher Penflight Books. According to a publisher spokesperson, all five volumes of have been revised and reformatted to be "bookstore-friendly." Although the bound format is smaller, the interior print size is slightly larger, and each volume now contains more pages than the previous edition. New cover artwork also enhances the Second Editions.

In addition, each new electronic version (Epub, Kindle) is further enhanced with revised maps and a "Reader's Reference Glossary" containing over 500 entries, many with links to the maps.

"A glossary is something that readers have asked for," says author William Timothy Murray. "Although it was not feasible to include the glossary within the print editions, all of the new electronic editions have it. It covers over 500 places, people, and things that appear within The Year of the Red Door. These are short, concise definitions, many abridged from those to be found within the forthcoming Reader's Companion."

The Reader's Reference glossary and the maps are freely available online.  In addition, subscribers to the News & Updates newsletter have access to free electronic versions that they can download to their portable reading devices (Kindle, Kobo, Nook, et cetera).

The rationale behind the Second Editions is simply to produce books that will be profitable to booksellers while at the same time delivering value to readers.

"Retail pricing has also changed for the better," says Penflight Books. "The print editions are now available to booksellers at the full industry discount. Although much longer than the previous ebooks (since they include the glossary), the new electronic versions will remain far less expensive than other comparable ebooks."

The Year of the Red Door is told in five full-length volumes:

The Bellringer

The Nature of a Curse

A Distant Light

The Dreamwalker

and

To Touch a Dream

====================================
About The Year of the Red Door

The Year of the Red Door has come.

This is the story of the final 244 days.

In the spirit of J.R.R. Tolkien and Charles Dickens comes a new heroic tale, a story of ageless love and brave determination, of tragic loss and the hope of redemption. During this quest, mythic powers arise from the ancient past, fate collides with destiny, and the world edges swiftly to its final destruction or to its ultimate fulfillment. Only the Bellringer can tip the balance of fate, but the world is almost out of time...

For information, book trailers, and more, visit The Year of the Red Door.

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12647693/1
End
Source:
Email:***@penflightbooks.com Email Verified
Phone:7062066801
Tags:Fantasy, Books, Epic, Bookstore, New, Potential Best Selling
Industry:Arts, Books, Entertainment
Location:Athens - Georgia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Penflight Books News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share