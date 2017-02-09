 

February 2017
Fantasy Author To Speak at Indie Author Symposium

William Timothy Murray Slated to Speak at Indie Author Symposium to held at the Athens-Clarke County Library
 
William Timothy Murray
William Timothy Murray
ATHENS, Ga. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- William Timothy Murray, author of The Year of the Red Door (fantasy) is slated to appear at the Indie Author Symposium being held in Athens Georgia (USA) on February 18, 2017.

The Symposium is part of the Indie Author Marketplace & Fair sponsored by the Athens-Clarke County Library, in Athens, Georgia (USA).   After the marketplace events, there will be a Symposium where a few authors have been invited to speak about their Indie Author experiences, and their publishing and marketing efforts.   They will offer advice and tips, and there will be a Q&A session afterwards so that the audience can ask follow-up questions.

Other authors speaking at the symposium will be George Weinstein, Robert Chatmon II, and Katherine Cerulean.   Organizers say that this is the first Indie Author event of its kind ever held in Athens.

"I'm quite honored to have been asked to speak," says Murray.   "The Indie Author movement is without a doubt one of the most important things ever to have happened in the history of publishing.   In many ways, it hearkens back to the days before publishing was dominated by only a few powerful businesses.   Today, with ubiquitous internet technology in the hands of almost everyone, and with book distributors vying with one another to serve Indie Authors, many authors are turning away from the traditional publishers for the greater freedom that self-publishing allows."

At the symposium, Murray will be describing some of his experiences as an Indie Author.   He will also share a few tips with those in the audience.  There will be a Q&A session after the speakers' presentations.

"I imagine there are a lot of people who are brilliant writers but are overwhelmed by the prospects of dealing with the traditional publishers.   And I think a lot of those people are skeptical of becoming an Indie Author.   I hope this event will help everyone gain a better understanding of the Indie Author movement and the things that are now possible for writers to do even with only a small financial investment.   And of course, this event is a wonderful opportunity for authors and readers alike to meet and share ideas and experiences."

The event will be held at the Athens-Clarke County Library, will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017.   It will consist of a Marketplace & Fair from 11am until 3pm.   The Symposium will take place at 3:30pm.   It is free and open to the public.

