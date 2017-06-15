 
Industry News





Andresen Named Director of Internship Development

Northwestern Mutual – Chicago internship program provides path from intern to leader
 
 
CHICAGO - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Impacting the lives of college students and opening doors to a career with purpose is what drives Jeannie Andresen.  Her passion and commitment to make Northwestern Mutual - Chicago's internship and post-graduate programs the best in the country inspires those around her.  Her professionalism and leadership have seen her grow from a college financial representative to a campus recruiter to now the Director of Internship Development.

"Jeannie has been an invaluable member of the team expanding our relationships on Chicago area campuses, recruiting and developing program participants and forming a team of campus recruiters and advisor leaders," said Corey D. McQuade, Managing Partner.  "She is one of our top young leaders and we are excited to see her drive this program," he added.

"Our program is an unparalleled opportunity to grow both personally and professionally," said Andresen. "We provide our college financial representatives an opportunity to learn the importance of financial planning while at the same time developing their business skills," she added.

The Northwestern Mutual – Chicago internship and post-graduate program provide participants with real work experience in a diverse work environment. They receive financial planning training centered on growing their knowledge while being mentored and coached by some of the most successful financial representatives in the firm.  As they begin learning the roadmap to financial planning, college financial representatives attend client meetings with current financial representatives and develop skills in networking and business relationships. Social and philanthropic events are also part of the program.

Andresen has firsthand experience in the program, having joined the financial planning firm in 2011 as a college financial representative while a student at DePaul University.  After test driving the career of a financial representative she discovered her true passion was in recruiting for the internship program.  She joined the team as a Campus Recruiter in 2012 and in 2015 was promoted to Associate Director of Internship Development, a position she held until being named Director of Internship Development in 2017.

Andresen holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Advertising from DePaul University.  A belief in personal and professional growth, she achieved a Certified Coach credential and is pursuing the Chartered Leadership Fellow designation through the American College.

She is an active supporter of the Northwestern Mutual – Chicago childhood cancer initiative volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago and helping raise funds for childhood cancer research for the company's non-profit partner, Alex's Lemonade Stand.

About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. More information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.

