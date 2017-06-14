News By Tag
Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge Distributes Call for Applications, CCIA's 4th Program Kicks-Off
In continued support of a collaborative approach to lessen the environmental impact of energy generation and development, CCIA is hosting the fourth annual Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge (http://coloradocleantech.com/
"CCIA is dedicated to the implementation of clean technologies as a solution for resource concerns voiced by the energy industry at large," said Shelly Curtiss, CCIA's Interim Executive Director. "Our oil and natural gas partners have found the OGCC to be an effective avenue by which they are able to efficiently vet promising early-stage companies and key in on technologies that might be able to impact their business."
The application process is now open for cleantech companies to showcase their innovative products and technologies. Specific categories have been identified as presenting the greatest opportunities for improvements in oil and natural gas operations. Areas of interest include, but are not limited to:
• Air - focus on methane detection or controls
• Remote/distributed power
• The Internet of Things (IoT)/Digital Oilfield
• Advanced materials and chemicals
• Plant or biological solutions
• Water
• Power management
• Unmanned aerial vehicles
• Space saving items to reduce footprint
• Items to reduce truck traffic
Interested cleantech companies will enter a competitive vetting process, after which 10-12 companies will be invited to present their technologies to the oil and natural gas partners. Applications are due on July 21, 2017. More information can be found here: http://coloradocleantech.com/
About CCIA
Founded in 2008, CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information about CCIA, visit http://www.coloradocleantech.com.
Contact
Mary Austin
***@coloradocleantech.com
