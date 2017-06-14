News By Tag
New Restaurant App Puts Scheduling at Employees' Fingertips
The goal of the app is to make managing restaurant labor more efficient and effective. Restaurant owners and managers can use it to quickly and easily communicate with restaurant team members about schedule changes, available shifts and other immediate communications. The app allows owners and managers to review the restaurant's labor numbers, check schedules and send texts to team members. Team members can exchange, pick up or give up shifts on the app and a manager can approve these actions via the app.
"Employees today use mobile apps in the workplace to help them manage their commitments and restaurant employees are no exception," said David Scott Peters, founder, TheRestaurantExpert.com. "This new app gives restaurant owners and managers an edge in recruiting and retaining employees, especially in today's low unemployment climate where it's difficult to find new employees. Being able to offer a mobile tool that allows employees to make schedule requests, switch shifts with fellow employees and be reminded of upcoming shifts is an advantage many restaurants can't offer. As a bonus it also makes the restaurant run smoother because employees are actually showing up!"
Restaurant owners already operating SMART Systems Pro in their restaurants can visit the iTunes store or Google Play store to purchase and download SMART Shift. It is available for $4.99. Employees must purchase and download the app to participate in the mobile benefits of the scheduling tool.
About TheRestaruantExpert.com
TheRestaurantExpert.com is a coaching and training company for independent restaurant owners, offering several tools designed to find the hidden profits in every restaurant. Founded by David Scott Peters, the company aims to teach independent restaurant owners how to operate with systems to help them make more money and live a balanced life, and to bring them together to share ideas, challenges and successes in a safe, friendly, cooperative environment. To learn more about the company, visit www.TheRestaurantExpert.com.
