 
News By Tag
* Best Restaurant Software
* Restaurant Software Programs
* Restaurant Management Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

New Restaurant App Puts Scheduling at Employees' Fingertips

 
 
PHOENIX - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- A successful restaurant operation depends on reliable employees and effective managers. Connect the two with open and easy communication and it is a restaurant where everyone wants to work. That's why TheRestaurantExpert.com developed a new mobile application for restaurant owners, managers and employees. The new app, SMART Shift, works in tandem with online restaurant management software, SMART Systems Pro, to extend the reach of the program's labor systems. SMART Shift is now available in the iTunes App Store and Google Play for restaurants currently running SMART Systems Pro.

The goal of the app is to make managing restaurant labor more efficient and effective. Restaurant owners and managers can use it to quickly and easily communicate with restaurant team members about schedule changes, available shifts and other immediate communications. The app allows owners and managers to review the restaurant's labor numbers, check schedules and send texts to team members. Team members can exchange, pick up or give up shifts on the app and a manager can approve these actions via the app.

"Employees today use mobile apps in the workplace to help them manage their commitments and restaurant employees are no exception," said David Scott Peters, founder, TheRestaurantExpert.com. "This new app gives restaurant owners and managers an edge in recruiting and retaining employees, especially in today's low unemployment climate where it's difficult to find new employees. Being able to offer a mobile tool that allows employees to make schedule requests, switch shifts with fellow employees and be reminded of upcoming shifts is an advantage many restaurants can't offer. As a bonus it also makes the restaurant run smoother because employees are actually showing up!"

Restaurant owners already operating SMART Systems Pro in their restaurants can visit the iTunes store or Google Play store to purchase and download SMART Shift. It is available for $4.99. Employees must purchase and download the app to participate in the mobile benefits of the scheduling tool.

About TheRestaruantExpert.com

TheRestaurantExpert.com is a coaching and training company for independent restaurant owners, offering several tools designed to find the hidden profits in every restaurant. Founded by David Scott Peters, the company aims to teach independent restaurant owners how to operate with systems to help them make more money and live a balanced life, and to bring them together to share ideas, challenges and successes in a safe, friendly, cooperative environment. To learn more about the company, visit www.TheRestaurantExpert.com.

Contact
Jenny Brooks
***@roaringlionpr.com
End
TheRestaurantExpert.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share