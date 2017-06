Carrington MacDuffie Pays Tribute With New Cover of The Monkees' "Sweet Young Thing"

The cover pays homage to the 'Brill Building Icons' and songwriters of a golden era in music.

Carrington MacDuffie tips her hat to the classic songwriting of the era into which she was born with an updated cover of "Sweet Young Thing" on, her recently released EP. Recorded in Austin at Halversonics studio, produced by Rob Halverson, the track has become an ode to classic AM radio and the culture which shaped Carrington's experience as an artist."Sweet Young Thing" was originally released as a B-side track for The Monkees self-titled album, released by Colgems Records in October of 1966. The song was written by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, and Michael Nesmith, with the latter singing lead vocals and getting sole producer credit on the track.sat atop the Billboard 200 chart for 13 weeks, only to be toppled by the release of the band's second album.While Carrington recorded this track to pay homage to the songwriters and music makers who influenced her as an artist, she now, with her own music, wants to travel all around the world and play live for people wherever she can. Focus on the song, the intimate power of words, music, and voice, and go forth on the adventure.