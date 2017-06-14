News By Tag
* Monkees
* Music
* Tribute
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Carrington MacDuffie Pays Tribute With New Cover of The Monkees' "Sweet Young Thing"
The cover pays homage to the 'Brill Building Icons' and songwriters of a golden era in music.
"Sweet Young Thing" was originally released as a B-side track for The Monkees self-titled album, released by Colgems Records in October of 1966. The song was written by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, and Michael Nesmith, with the latter singing lead vocals and getting sole producer credit on the track. THE MONKEES sat atop the Billboard 200 chart for 13 weeks, only to be toppled by the release of the band's second album.
While Carrington recorded this track to pay homage to the songwriters and music makers who influenced her as an artist, she now, with her own music, wants to travel all around the world and play live for people wherever she can. Focus on the song, the intimate power of words, music, and voice, and go forth on the adventure.
Listen to Carrington's cover of "Sweet Young Thing (https://www.dropbox.com/
ROCK ME TO MARS is now available online.
For more information about Carrington, please visit www.carringtonmacduffie.com
###
For more information about Carrington MacDuffie or to request an EP for review, please contact:
Versa Manos
Gorgeous Media Group
323-782-9000
versa@gorgeousmediagroup.com
Contact
Versa Manos
Gorgeous Media Group
323-782-9000
versa@gorgeousmediagroup.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse