Bound Launches New Series with Industrial Toys and John Shirley
Bound is launching a new fiction series called 'Purgatorio' today. The series is written by award-winning author John Shirley, and is based on the "Midnight Star: Renegade" mobile game universe developed by Industrial Toys and best-selling
Bound recently debuted with exclusive content based on the new novel "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O." by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland. Bound has also announced agreements with acclaimed creators Gunslinger Studios, best-selling thriller author Eliot Peper, former Pixar and Telltale Games creative Stephan Bugaj and award-winning game writer Matt Entin. Bound will be announcing new relationships in the coming months.
ABOUT JOHN SHIRLEY
John Shirley is the author of more than a dozen books, including Demons; Crawlers; City Come A-Walkin'; Really, Really, Really, Really, Weird Stories; and the classic cyberpunk trilogy A Song Called Youth: Eclipse, Eclipse Penumbra, and Eclipse Corona. He is the recipient of the Horror Writers Association's Bram Stoker Award and won the International Horror Guild Award for his collection Black Butterflies. Shirley has fronted punk bands and written lyrics for his own music, as well as for Blue Oyster Cult and other groups. A principal screenwriter for The Crow, Shirley now devotes most of his time to writing for television and film. Visit the author's website at http://www.john-
ABOUT INDUSTRIAL TOYS
Industrial Toys is a privately held developer and publisher of mobile games for core gamers. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the studio is mobile to the core, with games that let you have an intense session at home that blows your mind apart as well as a 30-second experience that still moves you forward while you're waiting for the bus. Each game goes deep on story and community in addition to production value to create a new level of immersion on mobile devices. For more information on Industrial Toys, please visit www.industrialtoys.com
ABOUT BOUND
Bound is a mobile fiction platform for people that love heroes, villains, and epic stories set in interesting worlds. Fans of sci-fi, fantasy, thriller, supernatural, action, adventure…the good stuff. Bound brings great storytelling to time-constrained fiction fans in a compelling new mobile format. Founded by game industry veterans, the company is an angel-backed startup based in Southern California. Bound is available in the IOS app store: https://appsto.re/
