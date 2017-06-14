News By Tag
Elisiontec Launched Hire VoIP Developer Service
Elision Technolab has launched hire VoIP developer service for its global customers who wants to hire a VoIP developer. The company's spokesperson shared more details of this launched service.
As per the announcement the company will be offering hire VoIP developer service to its customers across the globe. As part of this launch, the company has also added a webpage on their official website to highlight the stated service to their website visitors. The company has added a separate menu item to highlight their resource hiring service.
The spokesperson of the company shared more details of this offered service, according to which, the interested customers can hire one or more developers from Elision Technolab on full time, part time or hourly basis. This hired employee will work dedicatedly for the company which hired him for the pre-defined number of hours and day. He will be performing the jobs assigned to him or project he is expected to finish. It is like hiring a remote developer working on the project of a customer.
"There are many companies who don't want to go with the fixed cost project. They are more comfortable in hiring a VoIP developer who can work on their projects. As we have been in this industry for more than a decade, we have a team of experienced and expert VoIP developers. To meet the requirement of resource hiring of our customers, we have launched this service of hiring a developer.", shared spokesperson of the company.
The company has the VoIP developers who are expert in different domains. Thus, they have segmented their resource hiring service based on the different VoIP areas and technologies. Below is the list of offered hiring models by the company:
· Hire FreeSWITCH Developer
· Hire WebRTC Developer
· Hire Asterisk Developer
· Hire Vicidial Developer
· Hire FreePBX Developer
· Hire FusionPBX Developer
· Hire GoAutoDial Developer
· Hire VoIP Consultant
· Hire Project Manager
As the list mentioned above shares, the company has experts in different VoIP tools and technologies. The interested customers can hire one or more VoIP developers based on their work and project requirement. The company also offers hiring service for a project manager to shape and lead the VoIP project by a highly skilled and qualified VoIP manager. Also, one can get benefited by their Hire VoIP Consultant service to take an expert advice or guidance for their VoIP projects.
The webpage added on the website has details of each offered hiring service. Also, it highlights the reasons why Elisiontec aka Elision Technolab LLP is the best! To know more detail about the offered services, visit http://www.elisiontec.com/
Contact
Elision Technolab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
