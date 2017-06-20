News By Tag
Loadproof developed by Smart Gladiator in partnership with Kenco selected as the finalist for the CSCMP Supply Chain Innovator Award
Smart Gladiator's product Loadproof (www.loadproof.com) to Image Enable Supply Chain has helped Kenco's customers save significant dollars. Loadproof has been selected as a finalist for the 2017 CSCMP Supply Chain Innovator Award.
Kenco Innovates to Slash Customer Shipping Chargebacks in partnership with Georgia Tech ATDC Startup Smart Gladiator
Monday Sep 25th, 2:00pm - 3:15pm
LoadProof, a mobile app/web portal solution reduced Sealed Air Corporation's (SAC) customer complaints 95%, decreased int'l.l shipping claims, lowered labor costs, with increased visibility. Stemming from the motivation to resolve chargebacks, this solution is now commercially available.
Kristi Montgomery, Vice President, Innovation, Research and Development, Kenco Logistics Services
Rick Olson, Executive Director, Logistics North America, Sealed Air Corporation
Puga Sankara, Principal, Smart Gladiator
With Smart Gladiator, operations managers can bring in the mobility revolution that has evolved in our personal lives into supply chain & operations processes, and by doing so companies can not only realize tremendous cost savings, but also provide a much more user friendly toolset for everybody that is engaged in planning and executing Supply Chain processes.
Kenco Innovation Labs developed a prototype app and website which was beta tested at five Kenco locations. After a successful pilot program, Kenco strategically partnered with Smart Gladiator to develop a scalable, secure, enterprise-ready application that is now available for both Android and Apple devices. It has a secure cloud repository to store the photos, which can be easily integrated into various supply chain systems. LoadProof increases supply chain visibility by photo-documenting shipments to improve compliance and reduce costs.
Kristi Montgomery, Kenco Vice President of Innovation, Research, and Development and Puga Sankara, Principal with Smart Gladiator recently spoke with Adrian Gonzalez from Talking Logistics about LoadProof. Here is a link to the entire conversation - https://www.youtube.com/
About Smart Gladiator
Smart Gladiator helps Retailers, Distributors and Logistics Service Providers mobile enable their Supply Chain & Operations processes. Unleash the productivity of your operators, supervisors & Managers with Smart Gladiator Wearables, Tablets & Apps. Not only does Smart Gladiator Mobile Eco System contribute directly to bottom line by saving at least 10% in labor costs, but it also makes the work life and morale of associates much better by engaging workers with the latest, fastest technology, and by providing mobile capabilities such as texting, face-timing, video based training, picture sharing for better collaboration in an operations setting. For more information, visit www.smartgladiator.com.
About Kenco
Kenco provides integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling services, real estate management, and information technology—all engineered for Operational Excellence. Woman-owned and financially strong, Kenco has built lasting customer relationships for more than 60 years. Kenco's focus is on common sense solutions that drive uncommon value. Also, connect with Kenco on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Puga Sankara
Principal, Smart Gladiator
***@smartgladiator.com
