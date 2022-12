Smart Gladiator Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

This award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

By: Smart Gladiator LLC

--, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Smart Gladiator LoadProof as one of this year's Top Tech Startup, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.This year's winners play in a variety of different market sectors, however AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up a majority of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively)and bring in $1 million to $20 million-plus in revenue per year."From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They're introducing new innovations, improving user experiences, and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief ofand. "The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I'm very excited to see what's next for these winners."Three of the overall winners have been selected to present on Manifest's Innovation Stage ( https://manife.st/ ), scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, and a number of the other winners will be featured in the Education Program. Recipients of this year's award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ ibl8vs to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain.and sister publicationare also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more.and sister publicationare also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.SG LoadProof is a patent pending Centralized Enterprise Photo/Video Doc System on Cloud for Supply Chain. SG LP is built on the fact that photos & videos are vital docs as important as POs/SOs/Legal Contracts/Fulfillment Orders that reside in ERP/WMS/TMS systems, that serve as compelling, conclusive, unequivocal proof of crucial, critical, vital operations performed in Supply Chain within/across orgs when fulfilling customer orders as well as meeting contractual obligations between orgs as merchandise is transferred across different parties that partake in Supply Chain functions & operations. These photos/videos data should not be stored in someone's Smartphone or Email Inbox or in their personal/work Computer, but should be stored in a Centralized Enterprise system, where such data can be pushed into super-fast, stored securely, accessible to all stake holders (CFO/Sales Reps/Customer Support/AR/AP), as well as facilitates super-fast retrieval/sharing. LP is an Enterprise System of record for Photo/Video docs & is as important as an ERP which is an enterprise system of record for POs, SOs, Legal Contracts between parties etc. that have huge legal ramifications, also as important as a WMS (Warehouse Management System) that hold indispensable shipment & fulfillment data on orders. LoadProof is an Enterprise system that holds photos/videos to serve as compelling, conclusive, unequivocal & indisputable proof that can be presented even in the court of law, when there is a dispute between parties while they perform many facets of the Supply Chain functions & operations. Click for a demo - https://loadproof.com/apply