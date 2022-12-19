News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Smart Gladiator Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive
This award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.
By: Smart Gladiator LLC
This year's winners play in a variety of different market sectors, however AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up a majority of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively)
"From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They're introducing new innovations, improving user experiences, and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I'm very excited to see what's next for these winners."
Three of the overall winners have been selected to present on Manifest's Innovation Stage (https://manife.st/
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
About Smart Gladiator Loadproof
SG LoadProof is a patent pending Centralized Enterprise Photo/Video Doc System on Cloud for Supply Chain. SG LP is built on the fact that photos & videos are vital docs as important as POs/SOs/Legal Contracts/Fulfillment Orders that reside in ERP/WMS/TMS systems, that serve as compelling, conclusive, unequivocal proof of crucial, critical, vital operations performed in Supply Chain within/across orgs when fulfilling customer orders as well as meeting contractual obligations between orgs as merchandise is transferred across different parties that partake in Supply Chain functions & operations. These photos/videos data should not be stored in someone's Smartphone or Email Inbox or in their personal/work Computer, but should be stored in a Centralized Enterprise system, where such data can be pushed into super-fast, stored securely, accessible to all stake holders (CFO/Sales Reps/Customer Support/AR/AP)
Contact
Puga Sankara
***@smart-gladiator.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse