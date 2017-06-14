 
June 2017





Announcing Optimized Release of dBASE™ PLUS 11.3!

The Optimized dBASE™ PLUS 11.3 includes updates and fixes to support the most complex applications built using the dBASE products!
 
 
dBASE™ PLUS 11.3
dBASE™ PLUS 11.3
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- dBase, LLC. is pleased to announce the Optimized dBASE™ PLUS 11.3, which includes a set of fixes that we believe, will make a significant difference in the overall quality of the product.

Key updates and features of dBASE PLUS 11.3 include:

·         IDE functionality

·         ADO functionality

·         Forms, Reports, and Objects

·         Drag & Drop for the Editor object

Pricing and Availability

Again, if you have not purchased dBASE™ PLUS 11, there is no better time than now!  The responses from our SURVEY show that 73% of the respondents have not tried dBASE™ PLUS 11!  However, the same Survey says, 85% say dBASE™ PLUS 11 is one of the best dBASE's of all time!  This feedback is from people just like you.

http://store.dbase.com/

About dBase, LLC

dBase, LLC is changing the way people utilize data. The company's business intelligence products and data management tools quickly transform raw data into useful information, enabling organizations of any size to make more informed business decisions and be more productive. The company's flagship product, dBASE, was the world's first widely used relational database management system and is still used by millions of software developers and others worldwide. For more information about dBase, LLC and its data management products, visit http://www.dbase.com.

