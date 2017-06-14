News By Tag
Retail Isn't Dead. It's Changing
Retail isn't dead, it is the transition that sometimes hurts.
The definition of retail: the sale of goods to the end user. New advances in technology created different avenues for business enterprises.
Over the past ten years, the way people shop from instore to online has changed; from take home tonight to delivery next day, from dine-in to delivery carryout. These trends will continue as more millennials make a statement in the marketplace and move to urban habitation with better logistics in third party transportation. What does that mean for our traditional retail stores?
Trends
More developers are changing the look and feel of "shopping malls" to be more of eat, shop and play. We are watching glamour avenues such as Melrose transition to be less boutique and more practical: restaurants, cafés and service based businesses.
Selling Online and Instore
Amazon, the forever brick and mortar is opening flagship stores and recently made a 13.7-billion-
Location and Marketing
Frequency and advertising go hand in hand; potential tenants will now have to think more about the overall space and the ability for the landlord to generate their type of foot traffic. Landlords will be compelled to bring in customers from community events and making their development an entertainment piece and less of a longstanding shopping center.
Retail isn't dead, it is the transition that sometimes hurts. As the customer evolves, business owners will need to make changes as well. As a consultant, I remind my retail clients to keep the end user in mind. This will mean paying attention to trends, transitioning to online and instore sales as well as negotiating leases with landlords and developers who have the right type of traffic for the retail business.
By Dane Flanigan
http://www.daneflanigan.com
Dane Flanigan is a business consultant who helps companies build strategies to grow sales.
Contact
Dane Flanigan Consultant
***@thedfre.com
End
