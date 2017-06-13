 
News By Tag
* Politics
* Arizona
* State House
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Maricopa
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


Conservative Republican from Maricopa Bret Roberts files for Arizona LD11 House Seat

Bret Roberts Will Run as A Team with Vince Leach & Mark Finchem
 
 
Bret Roberts Arizona State House Candidate 2017
Bret Roberts Arizona State House Candidate 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Politics
Arizona
State House

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Maricopa - Arizona - US

MARICOPA, Ariz. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Bret Roberts, who currently serves as Constable in the City of Maricopa, has filed campaign paperwork for the LD11 House seat that Vince Leach will be leaving to run for Steve Smith's State Senate seat.

Roberts is a conservative Republican whose business and law enforcement background will come in handy as he works to make Arizona as prosperous and safe as possible.

"The goal is a state with a robust economy, a steady stream of employers moving in, and our existing employers growing.  We want strong schools and safe neighborhoods to ensure a high quality of life.  And we want a state that is national recognized for its defense of liberty and individual rights." said Roberts, adding "Arizona is certainly well on its way, now we need to defend the progress we've made and continue advancing common-sense conservative solutions."

Roberts also announced that he would be running as a team with State Representatives Vince Leach and Mark Finchem.  "Having Steve Smith, Vince Leach, and Mark Finchem at the Capitol has been great for our district, and they've set the bar very high in terms of their voting record and constituent service." said Roberts.  "I'm honored that Vince and Mark have agreed to support me and I promise to work hard to meet the high standards they have set."

Bret and his wife Oly have lived in Arizona for nearly 15 years.  They are blessed with three grown children.  Bret has enjoyed a dual background in mortgage financing and law enforcement, where he worked as a County Sheriff's Detention Officer.  He was also elected Constable in 2014 and will complete his term in 2018, in time for the 2018 elections.

He has volunteered for groups like For Our City Maricopa, F.O.R. Food Bank, and the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.

He is pro-life, pro-family, pro-school choice, pro-secure borders, pro-2nd Amendment, and pro-taxpayer.

http://www.PCMCinc.com

Contact
Bret Roberts
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Bret for State House
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PCMCINC.COM PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share