Conservative Republican from Maricopa Bret Roberts files for Arizona LD11 House Seat

Bret Roberts Will Run as A Team with Vince Leach & Mark Finchem

-- Bret Roberts, who currently serves as Constable in the City of Maricopa, has filed campaign paperwork for the LD11 House seat that Vince Leach will be leaving to run for Steve Smith's State Senate seat.Roberts is a conservative Republican whose business and law enforcement background will come in handy as he works to make Arizona as prosperous and safe as possible."The goal is a state with a robust economy, a steady stream of employers moving in, and our existing employers growing. We want strong schools and safe neighborhoods to ensure a high quality of life. And we want a state that is national recognized for its defense of liberty and individual rights." said Roberts, adding "Arizona is certainly well on its way, now we need to defend the progress we've made and continue advancing common-sense conservative solutions."Roberts also announced that he would be running as a team with State Representatives Vince Leach and Mark Finchem. "Having Steve Smith, Vince Leach, and Mark Finchem at the Capitol has been great for our district, and they've set the bar very high in terms of their voting record and constituent service." said Roberts. "I'm honored that Vince and Mark have agreed to support me and I promise to work hard to meet the high standards they have set."Bret and his wife Oly have lived in Arizona for nearly 15 years. They are blessed with three grown children. Bret has enjoyed a dual background in mortgage financing and law enforcement, where he worked as a County Sheriff's Detention Officer. He was also elected Constable in 2014 and will complete his term in 2018, in time for the 2018 elections.He has volunteered for groups like For Our City Maricopa, F.O.R. Food Bank, and the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.He is pro-life, pro-family, pro-school choice, pro-secure borders, pro-2Amendment, and pro-taxpayer.