Celebrate Diversity in Film! 7th Annual Winter Film Awards CALL FOR ENTRIES
Winter Film Awards showcases emerging filmmakers from all genres from around the world, with a special emphasis on highlighting the work of women and minority filmmakers.
The rapidly growing Festival – which was recently voted one of the Top 10 Best Reviewed Festivals on FilmFreeway – seeks a diverse collection of creative indie films from NYC and worldwide in all genres – ranging from narrative features to short films, from documentaries to animation, and from music videos to web series and horror films.
Outstanding work will be awarded for each category, along with Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, Best Original Score, Best Student Film and the NY Perspectives Award for best depiction of the New York multi-cultural experience. For the 2017 Festival, 88 films from 30 countries were selected for screening, including 42% made by women, 45% made by people of color and 33 first-time directors. Works of all genres, forms, and lengths are considered for Festival screening.
Independent filmmakers from around the world are invited to submit films online via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/
Early Bird Deadline September 5 - Regular Deadline October 17 - Late Deadline November 15.
WINTER FILM AWARDS IS NEW YORK CITY. Like the city itself, we showcase the eclectic diversity and excitement of the independent arts world. We are an all volunteer, minority- and women-owned registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Visit http:/winterfilmawards.com for more information!
