15 films take top honors at NYC's 7th Annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival
New York City's 7th Annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival ran February 22-March 3 2018 with a jam-packed lineup of 93 films from 31 countries.
The festival's international jury described "The Girl Who Invented Kissing" as "a very wonderful slice of life about hard times, relationships, romance, conflict and resolution. The script is very nicely written and wraps things up nicely at the end. The actors, shooters, camera work music and editing were all spot on."
At a glittering ceremony Saturday March 3 at the legendary Copacabana Nightclub in NYC, Winter Film Awards was proud to recognize the outstanding achievement of 15 films, and honored Carl Goodman, Executive Director of the Museum of the Moving Image as the 2018 Patron of the Cinema (https://winterfilmawards.com/
Winter Film Awards 2018 International Film Festival awards the following films:
Best Picture ……… The Girl Who Invented Kissing (United States, directed by Tom Sierchio)
Best Director ……… Adrian Goiginger (The Best of all Worlds, Germany)
Best Documentary Film ……… Burkinabè Rising: the art of resistance in Burkina Faso (Burkina Faso, directed by Iara Lee)
Best Short Film ……… Path of Dreams (Japan, directed by Tamara Ruppart)
NY Perspectives ……… One Ticket Please (US & Latvia, directed by Matiss Kaza)
Best Horror Feature ……… The Revenge of Phantom Knight (China, directed by David Shao)
Best Horror Short ……… Monsters (United States, directed by Steve Desmond)
Best Animated Film ……… Curpigeon (United States, directed by Dmitry Milkin)
Best Music Video ……… True Paradise (United States, directed by Evgeniya Radilova)
Best Original Score ……… The Guardian of the Ice (Italy, directed by Salvatore Metastasio)
Best Student Film ……… Isabella (United States, directed by Qihong Wei)
Best Web Series ……… Your Mom Says Hi! (United States, directed by Carlie Mantilla & Doni Carley)
Outstanding Woman Director ……… Word Count (United Arab Emirates, directed by Charlotte de fsbdt Bekker)
Best Actor ……… Jeremy Miliker (The Best of all Worlds, Germany)
Best Actress ……… Caitlin Carmichael (Monsters, United States)
For a complete list of winners and nominees, visit https://winterfilmawards.com/
About Winter Film Awards
Winter Film Awards is an all volunteer, minority- and women-owned registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2011 in New York City by a group of filmmakers and enthusiasts. The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the NY State Council on the Arts.
