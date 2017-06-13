Book Publishers could generate tremendous revenues from a very special Halloween Book Project

This is about a very special kind of Halloween Book Promotion that could generate worldwide publicity, worldwide participation and tremendous advertising revenues from all over the globe...and it could begin as early as mid-September

Robert Barrows, President of R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations

Contact

Robert Barrows

650-344-4405

barrows@barrows.com Robert Barrows650-344-4405

End

-- HOW MUCH MONEY COULD BOOK PUBLISHERS MAKE WITH A VERY SPECIAL KIND OF HALLOWEEN PROMOTION?BOOK PUBLISHERS COULD GENERATE TREMENDOUS ADVERTISING REVENUES FROM A VERY SPECIAL KIND OF HALLOWEEN BOOK PROMOTION, AND IT COULD BEGIN AS EARLY AS MID-SEPTEMBERAn advertising agency named R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California has developed a proposal for an online Halloween promotion that could generate worldwide publicity, worldwide participation and tremendous advertising revenues from all over the globe, according to Robert Barrows, president of the ad agency.HOW BIG COULD THIS KIND OF HALLOWEEN PROMOTION BECOME?*Bigger than Harry Potter?*Bigger than The Twilight Saga?*Bigger than Fifty Shades of Grey?*Bigger than Pokemon GO?"This kind of Halloween promotion could become a very big international cultural phenomenon very quickly, says Barrows, and it could also produce tremendous advertising revenues at the same time. ""Plus, since there will also be very few hard costs involved, it could also generate tremendous profits. And, it will also be very easy to set up, very easy to produce, very easy to promote and very easy to sell, says Barrows. Plus, there will also be opportunities for many downstream revenues as well.""The promotion could be set up to run for 30 to 45 days prior to Halloween and it could begin as early as mid-September,"says Barrows.SO...HOW MUCH MONEY COULD THIS KIND OF HALLOWEEN PROMOTION GENERATE FOR A BOOK PUBLISHING COMPANY OR A MEDIA COMPANY?"You can do the math with your own numbers, says Barrows...1) FIRST...How much money do you currently generate from your online advertising revenue every day?2) NOW...multiply that figure by the number of days you might do the Halloween promotion...that could be anywhere from 30 to 45 days prior to Halloween.3) NOW...multiply that figure by the number of languages in which you might want to do the promotion (2 languages, 5 languages, 20 languages or more?) You can sell advertising in this promotion in any country where they celebrate Halloween...and that's a lot of countries!SO NOW...WITH YOUR OWN NUMBERS...HOW MUCH ADVERTISING REVENUE COULD THIS KIND OF HALLOWEEN PROMOTION GENERATE?*Hundreds of thousands of dollars in advertising revenue?*Millions of dollars in advertising revenue?*Tens of millions of dollars in advertising revenue?*Hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising revenue, from all over the globe?AND...since there would also be very few hard costs involved, it could also generate tremendous profitsBarrows says he can't reveal any more of the details about this promotion in this press release, but companies that would like to take a look at the proposal for the Halloween promotion should contact Robert Barrows at 650-344-4405."This promotion is a great way to use the internet and a great way to generate a tremendous amount of new revenue very quickly, says Barrows. Plus, there will also be opportunities for many downstream revenues as well."Companies that would be interested in taking a look at the proposal for the Halloween promotion should contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com