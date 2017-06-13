News By Tag
The Owl's Head to Launch Arts Program with Storefront Mural Unveiling
Bay Ridge wine bar commissioned Adam Douglas Thompson for new work as part of first annual program
The Owl's Head has commissioned Thompson to produce and execute a work across the facade of storefront at 479 74th Street in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn. An opening reception for the artist will be held on Saturday July 1st from 6-8pm. In addition to the exterior mural, Thompson has created a group of drawings to display in the interior of the space.
"We are very pleased to work with contemporary artists and provide a forum to share their works with the Bay Ridge community, where access and funding for arts across the disciplines has been limited," said John Avelluto, owner of the Owl's Head. "It is part of our mission to host and collaborate with poets, performers, writers, lecturers and visual artists and make the results of these interactions available to the members of the community."
Arts and culture funding for Community District 10, where Bay Ridge is located, is $0.31 per person whereas the average Brooklynite receives $3.43*.
The Owl's Head continue its Art Program by commissioning an artist to create a work on the storefront on an annual basis.
*NYS Council on the Arts and New York State Department of Cultural Affairs.
About the Owl's Head
Since 2011, The Owl's Head has poured Bay Ridge an eclectic, distinct, and affordable selection of global wines and craft beers, paired with ever-evolving menu of savory and sweet artisanal bites. The offerings are carefully selected from small producers by owner John Avelluto and served in a rustic setting that pays homage to the original design of the 1904 building. Avelluto was recently named "Best Bar Owner in Brooklyn" by the Village Voice. Visit the Owl's Head at 479 74th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209. Connect: @theowlshead, Facebook.com/
About Adam Douglas Thompson
Adam Douglas Thompson is an artist, designer, and teacher. He creates thousands of diagrammatic drawings that form an endless library of visual imaginings. Thompson's drawings are at turns funny, bizarre, and philosophical, touching on a vast array of themes and topics. His work has been exhibited at Untitled Art Fair, Auxiliary Projects, ReginaRex, Transmitter Gallery, the Cairo Video Festival, and the Boston Center for the Arts, among many other venues, and he is a recipient of the 2014 ArtSlant Prize. A book of 100 of his drawings, titled #1359-1458, was published by Regency Arts Press, Ltd. (2010), and his drawings have been featured in magazines including Electric Literature and The Believer. Thompson has created large commissioned drawing installations for companies including Kargo Mobile and Logitech. He teaches design at several New York City colleges, and lives in Brooklyn with his wife, writer Helen Phillips, and their children.
