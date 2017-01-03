News By Tag
The Owl's Head Raises over $1K for Charity in December
Bay Ridge wine bar adding Monday LGBTQ+ nights to raise money for related charities throughout 2017
Donations were collected at the bar's December 23rd event as well as online by patrons and friends of the bar.
"We were humbled by the generosity of our customers and their support of the It Gets Better Project last month" said John Avelluto, owner of the Owl's Head. "By adding Mondays and donating a portion of revenues every LGBTQ+ Night to worthy causes, we can make this good feeling last all year long."
With the addition of Mondays from 6pm to midnight, The Owl's Head is now open seven days a week.
The donations received by The Owl's Head in person and online in December have gone directly to the It Gets Better Project. Launched by syndicated columnist and author Dan Savage and his partner Terry Miller, the It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that leverages the power of media to reach and provide critical support and hope to LGBTQ young people around the world. Through collaborative partnerships elevating positive portrayals of the LGBTQ community, the It Gets Better Project strives to communicate to LGBTQ youth that it gets better – and inspire the changes necessary to make it better for them.
Money donated for charity in January will also go directly to the It Gets Better Project. Each month a new related charity will be chosen with help from customers.
To read more or donate, visit: http://www.theowlshead.com/
