The Owl's Head Owner to be Guest Chef at Cypress Hills Supper Club
Artist, arts advocate and bar owner, John Avelluto, to craft three-course dinner in support of Norte Maar on February 19, 2017
The Cypress Hills Supper Club is organized by Norte Maar for Collaborative Projects in the Arts is a non-profit arts organization founded in 2004 by curator Jason Andrew and choreographer Julia K. Gleich. Norte Maar's mission is to create, promote, and present collaborations in the disciplines of the visual, literary, and the performing arts: connecting artists, choreographers, composers, writers, and other originating artists with venues and each other.
The dinner is titled Domenico, after Avelluto's father. The courses are Pugliese in origin, the region of Italy where his father is from and currently lives and works.
"These dishes are produced in response to traditional Pugliese foods conveyed to me physically or via stories from my father," said Avelluto who will also designate pairings for each of the three courses:
• Course 1: White bean "cassoulet" with leek and mushroom cream, sunny-side up egg.
• Course 2: Orrechiette pasta with broccoli rabe pesto, lamb and ricotta salata.
• Course 3: Poached Pears with French Toast crostini and ricotta.
John Avelluto was born in Gravesend, Brooklyn and attended Brooklyn College, acquiring a BA in English and subsequently an MFA in Visual Art. Since then he has gone on to exhibit his work both nationally and abroad while remaining active as a conduit for arts in the public sphere. John is a founder of the Bay Ridge 5th Ave Storefront Art Walk (SAW) and The Bay Ridge Poets Society, both of which are testament to his interest in the multifaceted relationships between Art and community. In 2014 John was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in Brooklyn Culture by Brooklyn Magazine. In the same year John was lauded by the online forum for arts and culture Hyperallergic magazine for his solo exhibition, Disintegrator, at Studio 10 in Bushwick, Brooklyn. He is the co-owner and operator of The Owl's Head Wine Bar in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn where he lives and works with his wife and two daughters.
The event will be held on February 19th from 6pm to 9 at Norte Maar - 88 Pine Street, Brooklyn. Tickets are $55 each. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/
