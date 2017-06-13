News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kitchen Remodelling Made Easy with AMR Granite
Quartz and Limestone from AMR Granite are the best natural stones to remodel a kitchen with to give it an aesthetic appeal.
Quartz is an excellent composite stone. It is artificially produced by mixing the hardest materials of nature with pigments and high-grade polyester resins. This gives quartz a beautiful and well-designed surface. It has become a popular and highly demanded stone for this reason. The Sales Manager of AMR Granite said in an interview, "Quartz worktops are the best products we manufacture. Our skilled craftsmen and hard-working stonemasons create the best quality of quartz worktops for kitchens. Our featured quartz products are scratch proof, stain resistant and easy to maintain."
Customers looking for a high-quality manufacturing and finishing can get their needs fulfilled at AMR Granite. The company showroom at Sussex houses a vast range of options for customers to choose from. Quartz worktops are available in a variety of designs and colours named as RosseStelline, MonnaMystico, Soave Madreperla, Nero Ebano, GrigioVenato, Crème Sasso, Crème Venato and Crème Stelline to name a few among many options for quartz worktops in Essex. The quartz kitchen worktops from AMR Granite are suitable for all shapes and sizes of kitchens.
Granite is also a popular choice among people planning to remodel their kitchen. AMR Granite isa specialist in providing granite kitchen worktops in Essex. Granite is an igneous rock that forms deep beneath the surface of the earth for over millions of years. Using advanced technology to create the highest quality of granite worktops, AMR Granite ensures that its customers leave satisfied. It has also delivered great installation services over the years. "Our team of dedicated experts and professionals analyse the needs of our customers before beginning with their job. They help them to choose the right option for their kitchen so that the remodelling is successfully completed," the spokesperson of the company was quoted saying.
About AMR Granite:
AMR Granite is a well-reputed company that provides its services to the people of UK, especially the Sussex region. It manufactures supplies and installs countertops and worktops, along with bathroom vanity tops, hearths, and fireplaces. Find more about them at http://amrgranite.co.uk/
Contact
AMR Granite Ltd
01293 550 184
***@amrgranite.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse