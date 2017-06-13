News By Tag
Why a Certified Measurement and Verifications Professional (CMVP) prove vital for businesses
Find out how TEAM's CMVP professionals can help achieve savings through a comprehensive Measurement and Verification (M&V) service.
With this in mind, resident Certified Measurement and Verification Professional (CMVP), Helder Galrinho, explains why independent specialists, prove vital when it comes to verifying overall savings.
Measurement and Verification (M&V) is a process for assessing energy savings achieved through the implementation of Energy Conservation Measures (ECM). This process involves measuring and verifying pre-and post-implementation energy use and adjusting accordingly for any significant changes in conditions.
An M&V plan is used as a main guideline because it records all baselines and assumptions.
Many organisations use Energy Service Companies (ESCos) or Facilities Management companies to look at their energy efficiency processes, as part of an Energy Performance Contract (EPC). Some of the ECMs involves a large investment which is affordable for ESCos therefore, doing an energy performance contract (EPC) is an almost irresistible proposal.
ESCos normally claim payments based on the energy they have saved but I would always recommend getting an independent CMVP for peace of mind. This empowers the customer to hold their provider to account for performance, ensuring a properly designed M&V process is done from the outset.
In my opinion, when an EPC has been carried out, an independent M&V plan acts as an insurance policy to protect both the final customer and ESCos.
About CMVP Services
The CMVP accreditation enables TEAM to offer measurement and verification services to International Performance Measurement and Verification Protocol (IPMVP) standards. Its aim is acknowledge good practice and raise overall professional standards within the M&V field.
M&V Services can be adapted to meet specific requirements.
Our own business can offer a full end-to-end service from technical feasibility checks through to ongoing performance analysis. We have strong expertise in renewable energy systems and heat generation and a long and proven track record in energy data collection and analysis.
Our M&V Services include:
• A Certified Measurement and Verification Professional (CMVP).
• A technical review of the proposed savings (carbon, energy, cost) of am energy savings measure, project or programme.
• The review, accompanying report, of the M&V plan for the Desktop Assessment, as well as the Investment Grade Proposal stage, including M&V methodology, baselines calculations, variables and other factors and acceptable levels of accuracy.
• A review of the required level of metering depending on the required level of accuracy.
• A review of the M&V report at Practical Completion.
• Review of the Year 1 and subsequent quarterly/yearly reports for the life of the contract, reviewing baseline adjustments and querying any shortfall in expected performance.
