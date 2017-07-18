News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TEAM Energy Strengthens its Position with EDW Technology
TEAM has strengthened its position as the market leader of M&V software by joining EDW Technology who are experts in developing, implementing and supporting best-in-class retail electricity supply software solutions.
EDW Technology has an extensive history of developing, implementing and supporting best-in-class retail electricity supply software solutions. With proven systems to support B2B electricity suppliers in the GB market, EDW Technology has implemented solutions for energy retail start-ups as well as system replacements for more mature suppliers.
Simon Miles, Chief Executive Officer said "We are incredibly excited about working with TEAM to grow our combined market presence and strengthen our product and service offering within the industrial and commercial utility supply and large energy consumer sector."
TEAM founder Paul Martin, who will take up the position of non-executive director on the TEAM board said "We have built a leadership position in the UK market by consistently innovating, using our deep industry expertise to support our customers and evolve with the market. Being located in Milton Keynes as well as sharing the same software technologies and energy expertise makes EDW Technology a natural partner to continue the journey."
Tim Holman, Head of Operations, Jon Lindop, Head of Development, and all other Managers will continue in their current roles. TEAM will carry on 'business as usual' and the legal entity will not change.
We believe that through sharing the same software technologies and energy expertise; TEAM will strengthen the service capability that we can deliver to all our customers.
TEAM and EDW Technology are looking forward to meeting you and sharing our plans for the future at this year's TEAM User Group Conference, which will be held on Wednesday 1 November in Milton Keynes. Registration will open in September.
Read the full press release here http://www.teamenergy.com/
About EDW Technology
EDW Technology has an extensive history of developing, implementing and supporting best-in-class retail electricity supply software solutions. With proven systems to support B2B electricity suppliers in the GB market, EDW Technology has implemented solutions for energy retail start-ups as well as system replacements for more mature suppliers.
In 2000, EDW began building a revolutionary new software platform to support the rigorous demands of the UK's deregulated electricity supply market - a market characterised by rapidly changing government regulation, business processes, market rules, dataflows and customer demands. EDW were founded as a provider of high quality, end-to-end IT services and we have remained true to that aim ever since, servicing a range of companies in the energy industry.
The following directors of EDW Technology have been appointed to the TEAM board of directors:
• Dr Ed White - Chairman
• Dr Simon Miles - Chief Executive Officer
• Graham Paul - Service Delivery Director
• Jim Inglis - Solution Delivery Director
Media Contact
Iain Surman
TEAM (Energy Auditing Agency Ltd.)
+44 1908 690018
enquiries@teamenergy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse