New York based poet Jack Galmitz published in India with Cyberwit.net
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net;
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 8182532329
• ISBN-13: 978-8182532328
Measures is a book of free verse. The poems take form at the time they are being written. There is no preconception of what a poem is in these pages. The process of writing determines the outcome. They are somewhat like the action field writing of the 1950s; something like the work of the Abstract Expressionist painters of the same period. Sounds and iterations are formative. The illustrations, like the poems, depend on lines and are rhythmic, repetitive patterns that score the text. They are like commentaries on the poems in another language.
Abouth Authors:
Fotis Begetis was born at Iraklion, Crete in 1974. He now lives in Athens, Greece. He studied painting at the Athens School of Fine Arts from where he graduated in 2002. He has been working as an educator for the past 12 years in secondary public education. His own artistic pursuits focus on all things digital and he takes a huge interest into areas like mathematics, graphics , video games, L-systems, Artificial Life and A.I. For most of his interaction with the outside world he uses Facebook and you can easily find him there. He will be pleased if you say hi.
Jack Galmitz was born in 1951 in New York City where he attended the public schools. He received a Ph.D in 1985 in English from the University of Buffalo. He writes poetry, fiction, and literary criticism. His book of free verse, Micron, was published by Northing Press in 2013. A book of criticism, Views, was published by Cyberwit.net. Re, a book of experimental fiction, was published by Lulu Press (2014).
Measures (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India and through publisher's site https://www.cyberwit.net/
