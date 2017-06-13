News By Tag
Freezvon providing new service virtual PBX system
Freezvon an international VoIP telephony provider offering virtual phone numbers for various countries, toll free services, PBX system, VoIP calls service and other phone services.
Virtual PBX is good alternative to traditional telephony. That is a server to what you can connect several other phone features individually depending on your preferences. Freezvon recommends you connection of the following telephone services to virtual PBX:
· Adding virtual phone number from Freezvon;
· Unlimited amount of SIP-accounts to add;
· Voicemail for receiving voice messages from your subscribers;
· IVR menu guiding caller to needed department;
· Hold a music instead of boring beeps;
· Call statistics for having all info about calls;
· Contact book with important people's phone numbers;
· Conditional call forwarding for control calls redirecting;
· Call group for distribution of calls between the operators;
· Call recording for checking the operators work;
· Connecting of internal numbers for your employees free speaking.
Except virtual PBX, it is available to order virtual numbers for calls, SMS or faxes, toll free 800 numbers and some beneficial additional phone services to make the work of virtual number more efficient and profitable.
There is more information you may see on the official website: https://freezvon.com
Contact
Marie Aubert
***@gmail.com
