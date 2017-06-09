 
News By Tag
* Voip Telephony
* Voip Provider
* Virtual Numbers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


Freezvon international IP-telephony provider: 5 years of successful work

Freezvon VoIP telephony provider offering virtual phone numbers for various countries, toll free services, PBX system, VoIP calls service and other useful phone services.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Voip Telephony
Voip Provider
Virtual Numbers

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Freezvon is one of the most desirable and experienced provider in VoIP-telephony industry. People from over 90 countries trust this company and develop their businesses with VoIP-telephony services from Freezvon. From America to Australia, people connecting each other with modern technique based on IP protocol.

Working so many years in telecommunication sphere, Freezvon gained a reputation of reliable, truth-worthy and professional provider of IP telephony services. They provide virtual numbers for all world countries (for calls, SMS, fax, toll free 800 numbers), arrangement of PBX, several helpful features great for office exploitation.

Freezvon presents telephone services distinguished by high-quality of functioning, convenient utilization processes and of course reasonable costs for connection. Qualified, competent and friendly technical staff team is always sleepless and ready to give some help or advice anytime it is comfortable for customer. No matter what time zone clients live in, support experts from Freezvon will give a comprehensive and clear consultation about things connected with their VoIP telephone services.

For more information on Freezvon's products, see their official website at https://freezvon.com

About Freezvon project

Freezvon is a popular IP-telephony provider working 5 years in telecom world industry. They offers telephone services with wide functionality at sensible rates. In more than 130 countries, from Europe to New Zealand, people can order Freezvon services for improving their telephony systems, saving means and making talks more enjoyable.

Our Contacts:

• UK: +44 (800) 61-015-61
• USA: +1 (800) 91-006-91
• Russia:

• +7 (495) 22-326-22
• +7 (812) 24-49-834

• Ukraine: +380 (44)39 -22-910

E-mail:support@freezvon.com

Website: https://freezvon.com

Media Contact
Marie Aubert
marieaubert169@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share