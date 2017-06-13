 
News By Tag
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ludhiana
  Punjab
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


Meritorious students of Punjab were awarded in Achievers 2017 at Gulzar Group of Institutes

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Education

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Ludhiana - Punjab - India

Subject:
* Events

LUDHIANA, India - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Gulzar Group of Institutes has invited and awarded the meritorious students of Punjab on a single platform at the campus of GGI. Chief Guest of the event was S.Charanjit Singh Channi and S. Ravneet Singh Bittu has presided the event and guest of honour was MLA Khanna S. Gurkirat Singh Kotli and the special guest was District Education Officer S.Charanjit Singh.

Event was started with Floral welcome of the guests followed by speech of the chief guest and he said in his speech that education is right for every student, The idea of putting the foundation of this event achievers 2017 is so inspiring and awarding these students across Punjab it is what was once planted as a sapling is now all grown into a large tree. Here I can see a blend of extraordinary and smart students and their parents who have made this day arrive; they have come from each and every corner of the city. S.Ravneet Singh Bittu called upon the students to join hands against the anti-national forces which were luring youth towards drugs. S Gurkirat Singh MLA, Khanna motivated the students to keep the same pace in future and also appreciated the GGI for conducting this unique event and contributing excellence in field of Education and Research

Students of Gulzar group have given various performances on the occasion which also have given cultural flavor to it.

S.Gurcharan Singh, Chairman, GGI has congratulated students who got 70% and above marks in their 10+2 exams and said as like last year we awarded the meritorious students which are just a tap on shoulders of students to motivate them in their future endeavors.


S.Gurkirat Singh Executive Director GGI has also praised the students and congratulated the parents as well on their wards success. While encouraging the students he said that the event was organized with a vision that little motivation can create a big difference and, GGI feels pride as well as honor in providing such a platform to students. The event was aimed at acknowledging and appreciating student's determination, dedication, and hard work, which lead their way to success by achieving academic excellence in their Class 12th Exams. The event will motivate and encourage the shining stars of today to be successful Leaders of tomorrow.

For more details visit: http://www.ggi.ac.in

Contact
Dheeraj Kumar Sharma
***@ggi.ac.in
End
Source:
Email:***@ggi.ac.in
Posted By:***@ggi.ac.in Email Verified
Tags:Education
Industry:Education
Location:Ludhiana - Punjab - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share