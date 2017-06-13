News By Tag
Meritorious students of Punjab were awarded in Achievers 2017 at Gulzar Group of Institutes
Event was started with Floral welcome of the guests followed by speech of the chief guest and he said in his speech that education is right for every student, The idea of putting the foundation of this event achievers 2017 is so inspiring and awarding these students across Punjab it is what was once planted as a sapling is now all grown into a large tree. Here I can see a blend of extraordinary and smart students and their parents who have made this day arrive; they have come from each and every corner of the city. S.Ravneet Singh Bittu called upon the students to join hands against the anti-national forces which were luring youth towards drugs. S Gurkirat Singh MLA, Khanna motivated the students to keep the same pace in future and also appreciated the GGI for conducting this unique event and contributing excellence in field of Education and Research
Students of Gulzar group have given various performances on the occasion which also have given cultural flavor to it.
S.Gurcharan Singh, Chairman, GGI has congratulated students who got 70% and above marks in their 10+2 exams and said as like last year we awarded the meritorious students which are just a tap on shoulders of students to motivate them in their future endeavors.
S.Gurkirat Singh Executive Director GGI has also praised the students and congratulated the parents as well on their wards success. While encouraging the students he said that the event was organized with a vision that little motivation can create a big difference and, GGI feels pride as well as honor in providing such a platform to students. The event was aimed at acknowledging and appreciating student's determination, dedication, and hard work, which lead their way to success by achieving academic excellence in their Class 12th Exams. The event will motivate and encourage the shining stars of today to be successful Leaders of tomorrow.
For more details visit: http://www.ggi.ac.in
