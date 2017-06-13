News By Tag
Case Management App by Algoworks launched on Salesforce AppExchange®
Algoworks launched their third app on Salesforce AppExchange®, the Case Management App. It is meant to make Case Management remarkably easy for users.
Case Manager is a lightning-ready 100% native app (also supported in Salesforce1™)
Mr. Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder of Algoworks, was quoted as saying, 'Case Manager is a really useful and practical app that has lowered the burden of managing Cases for Salesforce users. Our aim is to provide user with more such apps that lends a helping hand and makes tedious tasks easier.'
This app holds several features that have made it an instant hit with users. One of the most hectic tasks Salesforce users face is to find duplicate Cases. With the point-and-click ability, the Case Manager has made it easy to search for such Cases and merge them into one. Not only does the app merges Cases, it can split a single Case into multiple Cases. The user has the flexibility to choose which information has to be copied to the new Case, and which has to be left back in the original Case. Apart from these features, the app also provides the feature of managing Case SLA (Service Level Agreement) via an intuitive Flag system, where deadlines are automatically applied to the Cases with different colors, and can be set manually as well whenever needed.
For more information, write mail to casemanager@
About Algoworks: Algoworks operates chiefly in the United States from their California Office besides having a good hold on the European and Asian markets. Headquartered in India, the decade old B2B IT
service firm has expertise in key areas of Mobility, Salesforce, Business Intelligence, and ECM including Software Product Engineering. For more information visit http://www.algoworks.com/
