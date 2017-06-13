 
Industry News





Case Management App by Algoworks launched on Salesforce AppExchange®

Algoworks launched their third app on Salesforce AppExchange®, the Case Management App. It is meant to make Case Management remarkably easy for users.
 
 
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Salesforce users who were facing difficulties in managing the 'Cases' on Salesforce® can now take a sigh of relief. Algoworks, a B2B IT services firm recently launched Case Manager on Salesforce AppExchange®.

Case Manager is a lightning-ready 100% native app (also supported in Salesforce1™) designed to help improve Case Management. Algoworks is very active on Salesforce® platform and had also launched 'Task Manager' app earlier this year for developers to manage their tasks and deadlines. Besides building Salesforce apps, Algoworks also provides development and consulting services in this space. Launched in 2005, AppExchange® is an online application marketplace by Salesforce.com, from where users can access, download and install software apps, and search for cloud consulting partners to help them execute the technology in their own organisation. In the past ten years, AppExchange® has achieved 3 million downloads, and is growing faster than before.

Mr. Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder of Algoworks, was quoted as saying, 'Case Manager is a really useful and practical app that has lowered the burden of managing Cases for Salesforce users. Our aim is to provide user with more such apps that lends a helping hand and makes tedious tasks easier.'

This app holds several features that have made it an instant hit with users. One of the most hectic tasks Salesforce users face is to find duplicate Cases. With the point-and-click ability, the Case Manager has made it easy to search for such Cases and merge them into one. Not only does the app merges Cases, it can split a single Case into multiple Cases. The user has the flexibility to choose which information has to be copied to the new Case, and which has to be left back in the original Case. Apart from these features, the app also provides the feature of managing Case SLA (Service Level Agreement) via an intuitive Flag system, where deadlines are automatically applied to the Cases with different colors, and can be set manually as well whenever needed.

For more information, write mail to casemanager@algoworks.com

Salesforce®, Salesforce1™, AppExchange® and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Algoworks: Algoworks operates chiefly in the United States from their California Office besides having a good hold on the European and Asian markets. Headquartered in India, the decade old B2B IT
service firm has expertise in key areas of Mobility, Salesforce, Business Intelligence, and ECM including Software Product Engineering. For more information visit http://www.algoworks.com/

