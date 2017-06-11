News By Tag
Carpet is just good for your environment
How do you effectively filter the air in your home? You are right… changing the filters in your furnace system on a regular, scheduled basis. If you wait too long, you know it because the filter is just so darned dirty. It makes a mess when you change it. So you vow to do it more often, and maybe you even put it on your wall calendar so you don't forget. You might even pick up a better quality filter, such as one that uses HEPA standards.
But what about the biggest filter in your home? Wonder what it is? Just look down… if you have carpet, that's the filter that often gets ignored. If you don't have much carpet, odds are you have area rugs covering those hard floors. Those area rugs are filters, too.
Carpet in a home is a protection for you, because it traps all kinds of allergens that can be the bane of asthma sufferers. Carpet is a filter and, like all filters, has to be either changed or cleaned. It's not practical to change your carpet every year or so (heck, no one could afford that!) but you can — and should — have it cleaned.
Remember, allergens are very light and float in the air, and are respiratory concerns, especially for allergy and asthma sufferers. Carpet helps to keep those particulates to a minimum.
There are many documented studies about how homes and facilities, such as schools, are healthier because of carpet and regular cleaning schedules.
So enjoy your carpet… and have it cleaned by your favorite carpet cleaning professional!
