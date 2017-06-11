News By Tag
Carl B. Phillips Singing Gospel Music on The Front Porch
A day of music featuring twenty-five porches and over thirty performers
The event will take place on Saturday, June 24th from 12noon – 6pm. Each artist/band will play for about 30-minutes. The inaugural year will include 25 porches as approved by the Ferndale City Council. The event will feature both established and up-and-coming/
Founder and Executive Producer Michael Benghiat of Southfield, Michigan came up with the idea after attending the Larchmere (suburb of Cleveland) Porchfest several years ago. An avid music fan he wanted to use the "porchfest" concept to develop a music television show called "The Front Porch."
"To see if the concept had any legs we (along with his partner Gary Graff) pitched Detroit Public Television,"
So the two decide to develop and plan The Front Porch as an event first. They will film various performances throughout the day and then create the pilot that will hopefully get the TV show off the ground.
Music journalist Gary Graff, is a partner and will serve as host of the planned TV show. He will chat with artists/band members to provide insight into origins, history, evolution, successes, etc. interspersed with performances on a front porch of the musician's hometowns.
Of The Front Porch event, Graff says, "The Front Porch is a fresh, very different way to present music in the metro area. Having a daytime, family-friendly event like this makes the music accessible to everyone, of all ages, in a unique environment unlike any "traditional"
Benghiat added, "The breadth of musical talent in the Detroit area and throughout the state is amazing. So many artists have certainly put Michigan on both the national and international radar, but there is a crop of new and developing artists. If we can play a role in introducing them to a new audience then we've accomplished what we set out to do. And if The Front Porch can help catapult one of those artists then even better."
So why Ferndale?
The "porchfest" concept, started in Ithaca, New York in 2007 requires an urban, walkable and biking-friendly setting.
"Ferndale is all about "placemaking,"
"The City of Ferndale, the City Council and its special events committee have been extremely collaborative,"
The Front Porch will take place in neighborhoods West of Woodward Avenue and in the neighborhoods just south of Nine Mile – beginning from Troy Street to no further south than Marshall and no further west than Central Street. And then north of Nine Mile no further than Maplehurst.
The event is promoted as a "family-friendly,"
Musicians and bands from around southeastern Michigan and beyond have committed, such as Brother Hallow, Anthony Retka, Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club, The Whiskey Charmers and Emma Guzman. Known, established artists such as The Polish Muslims, The Corktown Popes and Jill Jack are scheduled as well. Given that Ferndale is a "creative community" many acts are from Ferndale. (All performances are subject to change).
"We'll present all types and genres of music including Gospel by Carl B. Phillips," Benghiat mentioned. "We so happy to have Carl on the roster. Carl is a longtime gospel radio personality and an artist who has had two songs on the national gospel radio charts," added Benghiat.
According to Carl, "he is excited to represent Gospel Music in the inaugural Ferndale Front Porch event and looks forward to the opportunity of sharing music with other great Detroit area artists"
For more information and a full schedule visit http://www.TheFrontPorchMi.com
More about Carl B. Philips
Since releasing his debut CD "Great Rain" in 2016, Carl has traveled throughout the US with live performances in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville and Chicago. He's also appeared on the television shows TCT Live, Atlanta Live, and Dr. Bobby Jones Presents. Two singles from his CD, "I Know What God Did Last Summer" and "Meeting In The Air" charted on the Nielsen / BDS Top-500 Gospel Singles Chart. Carl has been nominated for a Detroit Music Awards, the Rhythm of Gospel Awards, and the Independent Gospel Artist Radio Alliance Awards. For the past 40 years Carl has served in the Music Department of Ferndale's own Greater Christ Temple church in various capacities including his current role as Minister of Music.
