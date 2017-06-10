News By Tag
Elisiontec Shared About Turnkey Contact Center Solution Offered To PMC Bank
Elisiontec assisted PMC Bank to overcome the challenges faced by them to provide customer support by offering them the Turnkey Contact Center Solution.
As per the shared detail, PMC bank, which is based out of Bhandup, Bombay, Maharashtra, India is among top 10 cooperative banks of India. As per the shared details, like any other bank, PMC bank had a customer care center. The operations of customer care center of the bank were outsourced to a 3rd party vendor. However, they were not happy with the service. Thus, they contacted the Elisiontec to get a custom contact center solution. The company assisted bank to outline the list of required features and provisioning required contact center software along with the Sangoma Hardware. The contact center software offered by Elisiontec had all required features; some of them are listed hereunder:
· Inbound call
· Outbound call
· Extension to extension call
· Hot marking API (Application Programming Interface)
· SMS integration
· Email integration
· IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)
· Call recording and playback
· Skill based call routing
· Real time logs
· Custom reports
· Failover and recovery
The software made sure to make call center and customer care center operations automated, easy and traceable for the bank. Furthermore, to provide proper integration of the complete contact center solution, Elision Technolab LLP, provided on premises support to integrate the solution. For this, the company furnished all required hardware to the banks. The used hardware was used from one of the best brands of VoIP hardware provider, namely, Sangoma. The hardware of Sangoma provided the required support to make the system working seamlessly. Moreover, it provided the stable solution with 100% uptime in amalgamation of the custom contact center solution of Elisiontec.
According to the details shared by the representative of the company, "PMC bank was looking for a very specific contact center solution with custom features. They wanted to have an on-premises solution as they were not really happy with the outsourced solution for customer support. We understood their requirements and offered them all required features. We developed a custom contact center solution and provided all required hardware. Our VoIP engineer went to their bank in Bhandup, Bombay to integrate the developed turnkey contact center solution and installed whole solution along with the setting up the whole system to ensure the best results. We are happy that we could provide them the exact same solution as they were looking for."
The company has also shared the detailed case study of contact center solution provided to PMC bank. To get more details of this provided solution, visit: http://www.elisiontec.com/
