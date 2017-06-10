News By Tag
5S Video Training Program for Workplace Organization is now online!
The unique 5S Workplace Organization Video Training Program used by companies like Heineken, Nestlé and Royal FrieslandCampina is now available online.
Since this training is now available online one can access it 24/7 globally via 5straining.thinkific.com, www.5Straining.com, www.tpfeurope.com as well as www.7wastes.com. Customers like Fred Waij, Heineken Breweries say: "This training package has helped us enormously to implement 5S in a structural manner and to get all the operators and management team enthusiastic about it." A great feature of this training is that after completion of the online 5S-training an online 5S certification test can be done. The certificate can be published on the student's Linkedin Profile. This training program is available in six languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch and Arabic. TPF Europe can provide any support needed for a successful implementation, including on-site support in terms of improvement program management, facilitator training as well as hands on activities like a 5S Kaizen event.
