 
News By Tag
* 5S Workplace Organisation
* 5S Online Video Training
* 5S Online Certification
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

5S Video Training Program for Workplace Organization is now online!

The unique 5S Workplace Organization Video Training Program used by companies like Heineken, Nestlé and Royal FrieslandCampina is now available online.
 
 
Online 5S training
Online 5S training
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
5S Workplace Organisation
5S Online Video Training
5S Online Certification

Industry:
Food

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Products

LOS ANGELES - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Paul Bekkers founder and owner of TPF Europe: "This is by far the quickest and easiest way to learn 5S Workplace Organization you will find on the market." The complete Program consists of seven steps and a certification test: 1. Introduction/Survey 2. Workplace Analysis, 3. Sorting 4. Setting in Order 5. Shining 6. Standardizing, 7. Stimulating and Sustaining. Each individual step consists of one or more 3 – 10 minutes training videos. The Sorting step teaches how to distinguish and what to do with items that are used frequently and items that are used less frequently. "Setting in Order" teaches how to assess the best place for each of the items and tools including items which are rarely used. "Shining" teaches the importance of daily activities in order to keep the working place and its' tools in good condition – ready for use. The last two steps explain which agreements need to be made: which are the tasks and then who, when and what is the right frequency? And what do we need to do them effectively? Several practical examples for each of the steps are available as downloadable files. This unique  Online 5S Workplace Organization Video Training Program (https://www.5straining.com/) is a very effective way to learn 5S Workplace Organization, and how to put it into practice.

Since this training is now available online one can access it 24/7 globally via 5straining.thinkific.com, www.5Straining.com, www.tpfeurope.com as well as www.7wastes.com. Customers like Fred Waij, Heineken Breweries say: "This training package has helped us enormously to implement 5S in a structural manner and to get all the operators and management team enthusiastic about it." A great feature of this training is that after completion of the online 5S-training an online 5S certification test can be done. The certificate can be published on the student's Linkedin Profile. This training program is available in six languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch and Arabic. TPF Europe can provide any support needed for a successful implementation, including on-site support in terms of improvement program management, facilitator training as well as hands on activities like a 5S Kaizen event.

Contact
TPF Europe BV
Mr. Paul Bekkers (CEO/Managing Director)
***@tpfeurope.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tpfeurope.com Email Verified
Tags:5S Workplace Organisation, 5S Online Video Training, 5S Online Certification
Industry:Food
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share