 
News By Tag
* Korenix Technology
* KCE
* Training Seminar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Taipei City
  New Taipei City
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Seminar Report

From 6/1-6/2, Korenix Technology (Beijer Electronics Group Company) has successfully held its important annual event- Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Seminar (KCE) at its headquarters.
 
 
2017 Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Semina
2017 Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Semina
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Korenix Technology
* KCE
* Training Seminar

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* New Taipei City - New Taipei City - Taiwan

Subject:
* Events

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Korenix Certificated Training Seminar (KCE) was a 1.5 day event, gathering distributors and partners from all over the world to learn about Korenix latest developments, the steps to set up Korenix products, and workshops to discuss future business opportunities.

In the beginning of the seminar (6/1), the President Asia Pacific- Berndt KOHRING gave a speech about the company's core values, vision, and future plans. The General Manager- Wesley Chen greeted the audiences with small talks after the speech of the President during the opening section. Afterwards the Product Manager team took turns to introduce the latest products of Korenix, including New Full Gigabit Ethernet Switch Product Introduction, Industrial Wireless Product & Features Introduction, and Industrial Rackmount Switch Product Introduction.

The Afternoon (6/1) was started with a lab tour, showing the participants where Korenix high quality products have been developed and tested. Then the FAE team introduced the core technologies that Korenix lately devoted into - Cyber Redundancy, Cyber Security, and NAT & L3 Routing.

On the second day (6/2), the FAE team set up various environments for the participants to operate the devices by themselves, ensured the participants has fully understood the contents of the courses, and been well prepared to help their customers back in their countries after the event. By passing the final test, the participants received certificates approved by Korenix and have officially become Korenix Certificated Engineers.

• For those who are interested in becoming a Korenix partner/distributor, please contact Korenix at sales@korenix.com for further discussion.
• For those who are interested in Korenix products, please visit Korenix website for more information or send an email to sales@korenix.com for inquires.

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high-quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000

Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
End
Source:
Email:***@korenix.com Email Verified
Tags:Korenix Technology, KCE, Training Seminar
Industry:Event
Location:New Taipei City - New Taipei City - Taiwan
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Korenix Technology Co. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share