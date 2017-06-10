News By Tag
Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Seminar Report
From 6/1-6/2, Korenix Technology (Beijer Electronics Group Company) has successfully held its important annual event- Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Seminar (KCE) at its headquarters.
In the beginning of the seminar (6/1), the President Asia Pacific- Berndt KOHRING gave a speech about the company's core values, vision, and future plans. The General Manager- Wesley Chen greeted the audiences with small talks after the speech of the President during the opening section. Afterwards the Product Manager team took turns to introduce the latest products of Korenix, including New Full Gigabit Ethernet Switch Product Introduction, Industrial Wireless Product & Features Introduction, and Industrial Rackmount Switch Product Introduction.
The Afternoon (6/1) was started with a lab tour, showing the participants where Korenix high quality products have been developed and tested. Then the FAE team introduced the core technologies that Korenix lately devoted into - Cyber Redundancy, Cyber Security, and NAT & L3 Routing.
On the second day (6/2), the FAE team set up various environments for the participants to operate the devices by themselves, ensured the participants has fully understood the contents of the courses, and been well prepared to help their customers back in their countries after the event. By passing the final test, the participants received certificates approved by Korenix and have officially become Korenix Certificated Engineers.
• For those who are interested in becoming a Korenix partner/distributor, please contact Korenix at sales@korenix.com for further discussion.
• For those who are interested in Korenix products, please visit Korenix website for more information or send an email to sales@korenix.com for inquires.
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high-quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
