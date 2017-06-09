News By Tag
Rorex Marketing Solutions relaunches after a decade
Launched this week, Rorex Marketing Solutions' mission is to bring innovation, solutions and results to businesses and organizations. While the consulting firm is new for 2017, it is a resurrection of PR Consulting, a firm championed by Rorex in 1998, but retired more than a decade ago. "The entrepreneurial spirit in me never extinguished"
The new firm specializes in marketing strategies, advertising (digital and traditional)
Joining Rorex in the relaunch is Allen Rorex, who was also part of the former PR Consulting. Allen has more than 15 years experience in the promotional products industry. He will continue to lead the promotional products division of Rorex Marketing Solutions. "Promotional products are another part of the marketing mix, and Allen's expertise in this area is a perfect fit for our complete line of marketing communication solutions," said Pennie Rorex.
"It is great to be working together again," said Allen Rorex. "We compliment one another's strengths so well and when we brainstorm together, magic happens."
Pennie Rorex has three decades of experience in marketing communications. Since retiring PR Consulting, she led the marketing efforts of the Stanislaus County Fair and most recently, Emanuel Medical Center. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies from California Baptist University. She was honored by her peers with the Maree Hawkins Communications Professional of the Year Award from the Central Valley Public Relations Organization for her commitment and excellence to the profession. She also holds a certificate of completion from the Governor's Office of Emergency Services Public Information Officer / Crisis Communications Course.
Allen Rorex was recognized for his creativity and success with a "Salesperson of the Year" award, an honor bestowed to only one of the nearly 100 nationwide promotional product representatives in each year by a Colorado distributor. He is a former member of Ceres Rotary Club, where he was honored with a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow award. He has served on the Board of Directors for Bogey's Unlimited for the past two years. Allen is a former general contractor, a graduate from the Modesto Junior College Police Academy and is proud to have served in the United States Marines.
For more information contact Rorex Marketing Solutions at RorexMarketing.com or phone (209) 667-7024. The marketing firm is based in Turlock, CA.
