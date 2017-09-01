 
Seasoned financial expert David Van Winkle joins Momentum Co. Realtors

 
 
David Van Winkle
David Van Winkle
 
TURLOCK, Calif. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- For many Americans, buying a home is the single largest investment in their life.  David Van Winkle's goal is to ensure his home buyers and sellers are "elated" at the conclusion of the real estate investment process.

Momentum Co. Realtors is proud to announce the affiliation of David Van Winkle, a seasoned financial advisor, who now specializes in residential real estate. "David brings more than two decades of investment experience to Momentum's buyers and sellers," said Bill Holtzclaw, Momentum's founder and broker. "His impressive investment expertise, trustworthiness and proven reputation for providing extraordinary customer service is a perfect fit for our company."

"I grew up in Turlock and know the town like the back of my hand," said Van Winkle. "If someone tells me they are looking for a certain style of house, or certain aged house, I can see it in my head. At the same time, I am constantly analyzing investments. In the process of finding the perfect home, or determining if the time is right to sell, I can offer my clients well-founded answers about interest rates, the economic cycle and housing market trends."

Van Winkle is licensed by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Bureau of Real Estate and is a member of the Central Valley Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors. Before the transition to residential real estate, Van Winkle owned FSC Securities Corporation, a registered investment advisory firm, where he guided clients' financial matters for over 20 years. He started his investment career with American Express. Van Winkle has been a member of the Turlock Noon Rotary Club for 27 years and is a past board member. He has been actively involved in the community and has served on the boards of the Turlock Little League and the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers. He is former member of the Arrowhead Club.

For more information visit http://www.davidvanwinkle.com or phone (209) 648-6468. You can also follow Van Winkle at facebook.com/CentralValleyProperties.

###

Momentum Co. Realtors (BRE# 01232524) is locally owned and operated in Turlock. Broker Bill Holtzclaw holds numerous real estate certifications and designations, including, Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and Seniors Real Estate Specialists (SRES).

Source:Momentum Co. Realtors
Email:***@billholtzclaw.com
